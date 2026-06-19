Nigeria World Hydrography Day to Focus on Transforming Ocean Data Sharing

Nigeria will join the global maritime community in commemorating World Hydrography Day (WHD) 2026 with a focus on modernising the way ocean data is collected, managed, and shared to enhance maritime safety, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking during a press briefing at the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA) Headquarters in Abuja, the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NHA, Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, announced that Nigeria’s official WHD celebration will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The 2026 World Hydrography Day theme, “Transforming How Ocean Data is Shared,” aligns with the agenda of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and highlights the transition to advanced S-100-based hydrographic data services. These services include S-101 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) and S-102 Bathymetric Surface products, which support the International Maritime Organization’s approved use of S-100 Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) in global shipping.

Fadahunsi noted that although the theme is rooted in technical developments, it was deliberately framed in accessible language to engage policymakers, industry stakeholders, academia, and the public. According to him, modern hydrography and digital ocean-data services play a critical role in maritime safety, efficient trade, offshore operations,environmental protection, fisheries management, and coastal resilience planning.

He noted that “Hydrography remains the bedrock of maritime safety, ocean governance, and environmental protection. By transforming how ocean data is organized, standardized, and shared, Nigeria can reduce navigational risks, enhance maritime trade efficiency, and contribute to safer regional and global sea lanes.”

Fadahunsi emphasized that Nigeria’s celebration aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water) and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), both of which underscore the importance of reliable ocean data for sustainable management of marine resources.

Fadahunsi emphasised that Nigeria’s celebration aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water) and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), both of which underscore the importance of reliable ocean data for sustainable management of marine resources.