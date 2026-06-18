GROWING STRONGER: THE UK-NIGERIA PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON DEMOCRACY

Both countries will continue to collaborate and strengthen their democracies to deliver better outcomes for citizens, writes

RICHARD MONTGOMERY

On Friday I spoke at an event marking Democracy Day, where on behalf of the United Kingdom I warmly congratulated Nigeria on marking 27 years of democratic rule. The journey towards democracy reflects the resilience and commitment of the Nigerian people. Our shared dedication to democratic principles and fundamental freedoms remains a cornerstone of the deep and enduring relationship between our two countries.

In recent years, this relationship has grown from strength to strength – as illustrated by the visit last week of the UK’s Minister of State for Africa and International Development, Baroness Chapman. Minister Chapman spent time in Abuja and Kaduna, speaking to government figures and witnessing for herself the dynamic collaboration here across trade, growth, human development and security.

Only a couple of months ago, His Majesty The King welcomed His Excellency President Tinubu to London for an historic State Visit — the first by a Nigerian President in 37 years.

This was a reflection of the importance the UK attaches to our bilateral relationship, and a demonstration of strengthening UK-Nigeria ties. Alongside the State Visit, we co-hosted UK–Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership talks and a high-level economic, finance, and development roundtable. Later this month, we will convene our annual UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue, further deepening our collaboration on shared security priorities, while upholding human rights.

Our collaboration goes beyond strategic cooperation between two countries, to a deeply human connection based on friendship. It is reflected in the extraordinary contribution of Nigerians and those in the diaspora to British society. Across politics, business, the arts, sport, academia, and international institutions, their impact is profound.

We are particularly proud to see British-Nigerian excellence represented globally, including highly esteemed individuals such as renowned legal scholar and practitioner Professor Dapo Akande, whom we hope will be elected to the International Court of Justice in November. And as the World Cup gets under way, there will be three players of Nigerian heritage stepping onto the pitch with three lions on their shirt.

We are also building shared economic success together. During the State Visit, we announced a £746 million UK Export Finance guarantee for the redevelopment of Lagos Port, facilitated the expansion of Nigerian banks and fintech companies into the UK, and welcomed investments such as the £24 million Twinings Ovaltine manufacturing facility in Lagos.

These achievements have built on the UK–Nigeria Strategic Partnership signed in 2024, which elevated bilateral relations across six key pillars: economic growth and jobs, national security, migration and justice, international cooperation, development, and people-to-people connections. This created a modern, forward-looking framework for pursuing our shared interests and delivering for the people of Nigeria and the UK and provides the foundation of many of our new joint efforts.

Central to this partnership is a renewed commitment to upholding democratic values and human rights. At a time when such values face growing global challenges, our collaboration is more important than ever. Inclusive institutions, grounded in accountability and participation, remain essential for delivering effective governance, safeguarding rights, and driving sustainable economic progress. Credible democratic processes are especially significant for big and diverse countries such as Nigeria, where democracy is important for stability and investment.

Wherever we look around the world, the evidence is clear: strong, inclusive democracies deliver better outcomes for citizens. Together, the UK and Nigeria will continue our collaboration to protect and strengthen these foundations for generations to come.

Dr Montgomery is British High Commissioner to Nigeria