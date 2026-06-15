WHO DG Condemns Xenophobic Violence in South Africa, Calls for Protection of Migrants

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has condemned the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa, describing it as a tragic betrayal of the country’s historic struggle for freedom and justice.

In a statement posted on social media, Dr. Tedros said he was deeply saddened by reports of renewed attacks targeting foreign nationals, which have reportedly left several people dead, displaced thousands of families and forced many others to flee for safety.

“It is profoundly heartbreaking to witness another surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa this week,” he said.

According to him, hundreds of people have marched on Parliament amid the unrest, while thousands of families have been displaced.

Dr. Tedros noted that the victims included at least five Ethiopians killed in earlier attacks and five Mozambicans who reportedly died in Mossel Bay.

He recalled the support African nations gave South Africa during the anti apartheid struggle, stressing that the continent stood together in the fight against racial oppression.

“To see South Africa turn to xenophobia is a tragic betrayal of the country’s struggle for independence and freedom,” he said.

The WHO chief highlighted Ethiopia’s historical support for the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela, popularly known as Madiba, noting that Ethiopia issued Mandela a passport in 1962 to enable him travel across Africa during the liberation struggle.

He added that several other African countries also provided political, diplomatic and financial support to the anti apartheid movement.

Dr. Tedros urged South Africans to address grievances through lawful channels rather than violence.

“Disagreements and grievances must be addressed by the justice system and the rule of law, never through vigilante violence and collective punishment,” he said.

Calling for an end to the attacks, he said: “South Africa deserves better. Africa deserves better. Stop the hate. Protect the vulnerable. Uphold our shared humanity.”