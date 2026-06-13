UK Launches £15m Initiative to Accelerate Nigeria’s Economic Transformation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has announced a new £15 million Growth Programme for Nigeria aimed at unlocking private investment, accelerating economic reforms and supporting the country’s transition to sustainable growth, in a move that signals a deepening of economic ties between both nations.

The initiative was unveiled in Abuja yesterday by the UK Minister for Africa and International Development, Baroness Jenny Chapman, following a two-day visit to Nigeria during which she held high-level engagements with government officials, investors and community stakeholders.

The programme, expected to run for three years, was announced after discussions with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele. It is designed to support economic transformation, strengthen capital markets, promote technology-driven investments, and provide technical assistance to critical sectors of the economy.

The development comes as both countries seek to reposition their long-standing relationship beyond traditional diplomatic and development cooperation towards a partnership anchored on investment, trade and shared prosperity.

Speaking on the initiative, Oyedele described the UK-Nigeria relationship as one of the most important bilateral partnerships for both countries, noting that it now places greater emphasis on growth and economic development.

According to him, the Growth Programme will create new opportunities in capital market development, technology investments and support for small businesses, while helping to drive reforms needed to sustain economic progress.

The announcement also included expanded collaboration in Nigeria’s digital economy through the SPRIRET initiative under the UK’s Digital Access Programme. The project will support digital governance reforms across five Nigerian states, with a focus on reducing regulatory bottlenecks, improving broadband investment and fostering innovation in digital services and emerging technologies.

Chapman also held talks with Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, where discussions centred on strengthening trade relations under the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), expanding Nigerian exports to the UK market, and deepening cooperation in fintech and capital markets.

Beyond Abuja, the UK minister visited Kaduna State where she met with Governor Uba Sani to review more than two decades of cooperation between the UK and Kaduna State.

During the visit, she engaged business leaders and institutional investors on strategies for attracting investments and climate finance, while also interacting with livestock breeders and animal health workers benefiting from UK-supported agricultural programmes.

At the Unguwan Sanusi Primary Health Care Centre, which serves about 20,000 residents, Chapman met patients and frontline health workers to assess the impact of UK-backed healthcare interventions.

Reflecting on the visit, Chapman said Nigeria remained a strategic partner for the United Kingdom and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.

She noted that discussions held during the trip reinforced her belief that the partnership was delivering tangible benefits, citing cooperation in economic reforms, healthcare, investment and digital transformation.

The latest initiative builds on substantial UK investments already present in Nigeria. According to figures released by the British government, the UK’s development finance institution, British International Investment, has invested nearly $800 million in Nigerian agriculture, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

In addition, UK Export Finance is supporting the rehabilitation and expansion of Lagos ports through a financing package worth about $1 billion, a move expected to boost trade efficiency and stimulate broader economic activity.

The announcement follows recent diplomatic engagements between both countries, including President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom earlier this year and subsequent discussions at the Global Partnerships Conference in London, where leaders from both nations explored new avenues for economic cooperation.