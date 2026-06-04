Osun, UNICEF Advocate Digital Learning, AI to Tackle Out-of-School Children Crisis

Funmi Ogundare





The Osun State Government yesterday called for the deployment of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address the growing challenge of out-of-school children.

It stressed that innovative learning solutions can bridge educational gaps and expand access to quality education for vulnerable and marginalised learners.

The Commissioner for Education, Adedipo Eluwole, made the call at a two-day media dialogue on Digital Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development for out-of-school children, organised by Osun State Ministry of Education in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Eluwole, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Murtala Adekilekun Jimoh, noted the emergence of digital technology and AI presents unprecedented opportunities to transform learning delivery and ensure that no child is excluded from education.

He noted that millions of children worldwide, including many in Nigeria, remain outside the formal education system due to socio-economic, geographical and security-related challenges, depriving them of opportunities to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

According to him, digital learning platforms are already reshaping the education landscape by making learning more accessible, flexible, inclusive and engaging.

“Artificial intelligence, when responsibly deployed, can personalise learning experiences, identify learning gaps, support teachers, improve educational planning and provide innovative solutions that can help reach children who are currently outside the formal education system,” he said.

Jimoh emphasised the need for stakeholders to ensure that every child benefits from technological advancements, adding that the dialogue was timely and strategic in exploring innovative pathways for integrating out-of-school children into learning spaces through technology-driven interventions and skills acquisition programmes.

He stressed that education in the 21st century should go beyond academic achievement to include practical digital, entrepreneurial and life skills required for self-reliance and future employability.

The permanent secretary also emphasised the crucial role of the media in promoting educational development through awareness creation, advocacy and policy engagement.

“The media can help amplify the challenges faced by out-of-school children while promoting innovative solutions and success stories that inspire action,” he said.

He urged participants at the forum to critically examine both the opportunities and challenges associated with digital learning and artificial intelligence, particularly in the areas of digital access, literacy, online child protection and sustainable programmes that equip children with future-ready skills.

Jimoh expressed confidence that the recommendations from the dialogue would strengthen policy formulation, programme implementation and stakeholder collaboration towards achieving inclusive and equitable quality education.

He also commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its sustained support to the education sector, particularly through the introduction of the Nigeria Learning Passport and Passport to Earning platforms, which he said have significantly assisted children in Osun State, especially those unable to attend school due to financial and other constraints.

The permanent secretary reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke to educational development, citing ongoing investments in school infrastructure, provision of instructional materials, teacher training, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, and the creation of conducive learning environments.

“Together, we can harness the power of digital innovation, artificial intelligence and skills development to create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstance, and build a future where no child is excluded from learning,” he stated.

In her remarks, UNICEF Chief of Field Officer for South-West Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, called on journalists to intensify coverage of Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis, warning that only one in four Nigerian children can read proficiently and perform basic mathematics by the age of 14.

Speaking virtually, she described the country’s learning crisis as a major threat to the future of millions of children, particularly girls.

Emphasising the scale of the challenge, she said while only one in four children attain basic literacy and numeracy skills by age 14, the situation is even more alarming for the over 10 million children who are completely excluded from formal education.

According to her, the statistics represent real children whose future opportunities are being undermined by lack of access to quality education.

“These are children who are growing up without the skills they need to get a job, take care of their families, support themselves and contribute meaningfully to the economy around them,” she said.

Lafoucriere warned that the rapid advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence is widening the gap between children with access to education and those without it, stressing that young people who lack foundational skills risk being left behind in an increasingly digital world.

She noted that girls remain disproportionately affected by the education crisis, adding that they are often the most disadvantaged among out-of-school children.

The UNICEF official, however, underscored the critical role of the media in driving change, saying sustained reporting on the issue could compel policymakers and other stakeholders to take action.

She urged journalists not to allow the issue to fade from public discourse, insisting that continuous media attention would help keep education challenges at the forefront of national conversations.

“When journalists keep coming back to an important issue like this week after week, people start paying attention. Policymakers listen, politicians listen and stakeholders listen. That is how things change. A story that does not go away is a story that gets acted upon,” she stated.

Lafoucriere said participants at the two-day engagement would be exposed to interventions already supporting out-of-school children and would also hear directly from young beneficiaries whose lives had been transformed through educational opportunities.

She encouraged media practitioners to amplify such stories and bring them to the attention of decision-makers capable of addressing the crisis.

The UNICEF official thanked the Osun State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for their collaboration and commitment to improving access to education.