SeerBit Technologies Partners IIAN to Provide Payment Gateway

Internal Auditors and other online and offline financial managers have the benefits of technology solutions to everyday professional tasks as a leading financial technology company, SeerBit in collaboration with the Institute of Internal Auditors Nigeria (IIAN) have provided secured payment gateways for both online and offline businesses.

As part of annual global awareness campaign for internal auditors held recently 2026 Lagos, which included the showcasing of latest Apps, POS and In-Store Payment Systems developed by the company for easy payment, and to keep internal auditors abreast of new technological innovative solutions

In his presentation, titled ‘Driving Audit Efficiency Through Streamlined Payment System’, the company’s Head of Commercial Services, Oyewale Oyelade, explained that the programme became necessary to help auditors overcome gaps they see in their work which might not be solved after using all control measures within the audit framework.

“You know that every time our auditors perform their duties, whether quarterly or end of the year auditing, there are some gaps they see, within their space. Ordinarily, they have frameworks such as control and compliance frameworks they use to manage those problems.

“But at times, they see a particular problem and after applying all control measures, within the audit framework, they can still not solve the problem until they bring in technology solution.

“So, this event was meant to be an eye opener and we demonstrated how today, our new technology innovation can bridge those gaps, including all the gaps that we see from the standpoint control, standpoint visibility and APls standpoint.”

He said that at SeerBit, they don’t just make payments, they carry out their business based fully on technology which has given an edge to businesses that patronise them.

“We have seen the complexities of different systems that cause fragmentation in the system which affects audit firms. What we have done as a technology company, is to bring all those factors together to create flexibility for auditors so that after all the transactions have been done whether quarterly or yearly, auditors will be able to shorten their audit cycle, bridge the gap in their auditing work as well as ensure that businesses take faster decisions because they’re sure that their investment is secured.’’

Oyelade while emphasising that business is based on trust, listed the advantages of their Apps as real-time payment confirmation, automated reconciliation and reporting, faster collection and settlements.

It also includes improved financial visibility, reduced manual processing and unified payment experience across channels amongst others.

In his presentation, the Senior Product Manager of the company, Babajide Shoyebo took time to explain the innovations they have introduced in POS and In-Store Payments which Provides hardware and software solutions to facilitate seamless transactions at physical store locations.

He explained that their payment gateway allows businesses to accept multiple payment methods including cards and bank transfers directly on their websites or apps.

Dr. Moyosore Adeniyi, a board member of The Institute of Internal Auditors Nigeria, who was also part of the organising committee of the event stated that the month of May every year has been designated globally as an awareness month for internal auditors to enable them showcase what the profession does to the general public and stakeholders and the value they add to businesses which made the workshop inevitable.

“Right now, we’re more proactive and there’s a lot that is expected from auditors. So, it’s a month designated for us to showcase what we are and the values that we’re adding to businesses towards effective risk management and governance which ensures successes of organisations and business continuity,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Don Umeha, expressed happiness that the collaboration with SeerBit Technologies on ways to enhance payment systems in the country was a success, noting that the company has brought out some innovations that will enhance payment systems which will give rise to automatic account reconciliation.

“You know reconciliation of accounts has been a problem in this country especially where there are several thousands of transactions that happen in a business organisation. So, real time reconciliation is what’s happening and they have an app that can be used to ensure that such objectives are met, that will give room to transparent transactions at any point in time and also bring trust in business.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the Institute’s Annual General Conference programme which is slated for September 23-24 at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the conference with the theme: ‘Future Proofing Assurance in Nigeria: Confronting Cyber Security Threat, Al Complexity and Global Volatility; the Board Chairman of The Internal Auditors Nigeria’, Mmayie Simon Jude, explained that the theme was chosen because the world is fast involving and even as internal auditors, they cannot run away from involving technology because they have it in their workplaces and a lot of organisations run on these technologies and as such, internal auditors need to be able to provide assurance over these technologies

“What this tells us is that as internal auditors, we need to be abreast with what is happening around us and to provide assurance, we need to be fully equipped to do that

“And for the people coming to the conference which for the first time, will be a three day event, it promises to be very engaging. We are selecting a panelist who is going to add value to our profession in line with the theme and so it’s going to be a wonderful time.

“I can assure you that the conference will be very interactive. There’ll be presentations and for every internal audit practitioner in compliance and governance space, they’re encouraged to attend because they’ll benefit immensely, as we’re going to be talking about involving technology and providing assurance over the use of Al amongst other things

Speaking further on the conference, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Don Umeha, noted: “Every year, we try to come out and do things better. One of the hallmarks of the audit profession is innovation and we try to always update our knowledge which the conference is out to do.

“So, this time, after two days of sitting down and sharing ideas, on the third day, we have to move around because some people will be coming from outside the country and outside Lagos.

“Such visitors will like to have a feel of Lagos they’ve been hearing of. So, they will go to places of interest and have an idea of what the environment is and it will be a wonderful experience and an enjoyable conference,” he said.