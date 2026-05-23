Quiet Revolution in Nigeria’s Tertiary Education: Case Study of Federal University Oye-Ekiti

Victor Ndoma-Egba

In the often-chaotic theatre of Nigerian public discourse, genuine transformation rarely makes headlines until the results become impossible to ignore. Yet, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, a silent but profound transformation has been unfolding in our tertiary education system, one that deserves commendation.

Far removed from the familiar cycle of strikes, protests, and policy reversals that defined previous eras, Nigeria is gradually entering a period of greater stability, increased access, and forward-looking reforms that are already reshaping the future of millions of young Nigerians.

For decades, brilliant young Nigerians from low-income families watched their dreams fade at the gates of our universities simply because they could not afford the fees. At the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), one of the fastest growing universities in the country, no fewer than 3,500 students are currently beneficiaries of the NELFUND intervention. This has enabled many of them to pursue their academic aspirations without the burden of severe financial constraints.

The Tinubu administration’s decision to revive and strengthen the student loan scheme, through genuinely interest-free loans covering both tuition and living stipends, has significantly altered the educational landscape. By early 2026, hundreds of thousands of students across numerous institutions had reportedly benefited from the scheme, with over N180 billion already disbursed.

This is more than welfare; it is a strategic investment in human capital development. It gives hope where there was once despair. It assures indigent students across the country that their future need not be determined solely by their parents’ financial circumstances. For the first time in many years, access to higher education is gradually becoming more inclusive and less dependent on privilege or personal connections.

Equally noteworthy is the relative stability currently being experienced in public universities. The prolonged strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which once crippled academic activities for months at a time, are becoming less frequent. Through sustained dialogue, the waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” policy, and efforts to address inherited obligations, the administration has helped restore a greater measure of predictability to the academic calendar.

This is a remarkable achievement. Four-year programmes are increasingly being completed within the stipulated period, while parents and students now speak more confidently about the reliability of the university system. Institutions such as FUOYE, which had already maintained relatively stable academic calendars, now benefit from improved national consistency across the tertiary education sector.

The current administration has also invested significantly in the infrastructure required for quality education. Billions of naira channelled through TETFund have gone into the construction of hostels, laboratories, ICT facilities, and the rehabilitation of key academic structures. Indeed, FUOYE stands as a strong example of the administration’s growing commitment to research, innovation, and institutional development.

Rather than continuing the old practice of establishing new universities without adequate infrastructure or funding, the government wisely imposed a seven-year moratorium on the creation of additional federal tertiary institutions. This approach reflects a commitment to consolidating, strengthening, and improving existing institutions before expanding the system further.

The emphasis on skills development and entrepreneurship is equally commendable. Incubation centres, venture capital opportunities for student startups, and a deliberate shift toward a more practical curriculum are helping to produce graduates who are increasingly prepared to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Similarly, the recent policy initiative encouraging enrolment into education and agriculture-related programmes is aimed at addressing the growing national need for teachers and agricultural professionals while broadening access to critical areas of national development. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes have also received substantial support, with over ₦30 billion reportedly committed to equipping young Nigerians with practical skills in areas such as solar technology, fashion, digital services, and other emerging sectors.

The gradual push for greater university autonomy, particularly financial autonomy, is another important reform. By encouraging institutions to generate and manage their own resources more effectively, the administration is reducing excessive dependence on central government allocations.

Once again, FUOYE has emerged as a notable example of how a relatively young university can pursue institutional growth and financial sustainability within a short period. These reforms have also benefited from the open-door leadership style of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa. His accessibility, responsiveness, and willingness to engage stakeholders have contributed significantly to the progress being recorded in the sector.

I recall my first interaction with him shortly after my appointment as Chairman of the FUOYE Governing Council. At the time, the university was facing internal challenges, and the Minister had already initiated certain administrative measures aimed at restoring stability. Following my preliminary findings upon assumption of duty, I considered it important to discuss my observations directly with him. Although our initial telephone conversation was affected by poor network connectivity because I was travelling abroad at the time, he nonetheless made efforts to reconnect and listen attentively. That disposition towards consultation and stakeholder engagement reflects an important leadership quality that has contributed positively to ongoing reforms within the education sector.

Critics will naturally point to implementation gaps, lingering challenges, and the pace of change. Such concerns are legitimate in any reform process. However, it is difficult to ignore the fact that, within a relatively short period, the Tinubu administration has addressed key issues relating to funding, academic stability, infrastructure, and institutional relevance that previous administrations struggled to resolve.

These reforms may not yet be perfect, but they are deliberate and potentially far-reaching. If sustained, they could help restore the prestige once associated with Nigerian universities, a period when institutions such as the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos & Ife and Ahmadu Bello University attracted staff and students from across the world. Universities such as FUOYE are already positioning themselves to participate meaningfully in that future. We already have MoUs with foreign Universities in this regard.

This is Renewed Hope in action: pragmatic, people-centred, and future-oriented.

As a Nigerian who believes deeply in the potential of our youth, I commend President Tinubu and his team, particularly the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFUND and NELFUND, for choosing reform over stagnation and progress over decline.

The work is not yet finished, but an important foundation has been laid. If sustained, these reforms could produce a generation of graduates equipped to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s long-term development.

Nigeria is rising, one improved classroom, one empowered student, and one stable academic session at a time.

Egba, OFR, CON, SAN, Leader of the 7th Senate, is the Chairman, Governing Council and Pro Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE)