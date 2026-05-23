ICPC Allegedly Bars ADC Leaders from Seeing El-Rufai in Custody

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were allegedly denied access to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who is currently in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The ADC delegation, it was gathered, included the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, and Secretary of the ADC Manifesto and Policy Committee, Salihu Lukman.

The party leaders reportedly visited the ICPC facility in an attempt to see el-Rufai but were denied access.

The development comes days after the ICPC dismissed allegations that el-Rufai was being denied access to food, family members and medical care while in detention.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, ICPC spokesperson, Okor Odey, described the allegations as “false and misleading.”

According to him, visitors are allowed into ICPC detention facilities between 9:00a.m. and 6:30p.m., adding that el-Rufai’s wife arrived outside the approved visiting hours.

Odey also maintained that authorised visitors, including family members, lawyers and medical personnel, were permitted access under supervision.

However, the el-Rufai family had alleged that the former governor was denied access to his personal doctors despite an earlier court order from the Kaduna High Court granting him unrestricted access to legal representatives and physicians.

The family further claimed that the ICPC’s in-house doctor had recommended additional medical examination before access was allegedly blocked.

“When you see a doctor and you run tests, you are expected to see the doctor back so that he explains what the problem is,” a family member said.

“He was denied access to the doctor,” el-Rufai’s second wife, Hasiat, alleged.

Katsina Disburses N6.1bn Grants to 110 Schools

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has flagged off the second disbursement of school improvement grants valued at N6,116,343,477.00 to 110 schools across the state.

Radda, who flag-off the disbursement yesterday at the TESS Project Office in Katsina, described the initiative as clear evidence of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving educational standards.

He said education remains a key priority because sustainable development is only achievable through meaningful investment in human capital.

He outlined his vision to build an inclusive, functional, and accountable education system capable of preparing children to compete effectively in the modern world.

“Our vision is to build an education system that is inclusive, functional, accountable, and capable of preparing our children to compete effectively in the modern world,” the governor stated.

He said the N6.1 billion funds must be utilised with the highest level of transparency, prudence, and accountability, strictly in accordance with the approved guidelines.

Radda called on School-Based Management Committees, parents, community leaders, and teachers to support these efforts and ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of executed projects.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Suleiman Jibia, said the AGILE project is advancing inclusive education through distribution of specialised learning materials to learners with special needs.

He said, “This important intervention underscores our collective resolve to ensure that every child, irrespective of physical condition or learning difficulty, is given equal opportunity to learn, grow, and realize their full potential.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Kabir Magaji, commended Radda’s giant strides in the education sector.

On his part, Abubakar Abdulhamid, State Project Coordinator of the AGILE Project, reported that 104,111 girls students have benefited from the project’s conditional cash transfer incentive to support their schooling.

Ogun to Empower 100,000 Residents Through Monthly Cash Intervention Scheme

.Clamps down on infrastructure vandals amid renewed electricity drive

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans by the Ogun State Government to launch the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP), an initiative aimed at providing monthly cash interventions to between 50,000 and 100,000 residents across the state within the next one year.

Also, the state government has concluded plans to forward a bill to the State House of Assembly aimed at strengthening legal measures and prescribing stiffer penalties against vandals of public infrastructure across the state.

The governor made this known yesterday during the official opening of the first session of the 15th Synod of the Remo Anglican Diocese, themed ‘The Empty Tomb: An Authentic Proof of the Living Saviour, Jesus Christ’, held at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that his administration would prioritise the reconstruction of the Sagamu–Ode Lemo Road, stressing that collaboration between government and the church remains essential to building a peaceful, just, and progressive society.

He commended the church for its steadfast commitment to spiritual renewal, community development, and godly nation-building at a time when the nation requires strong moral and faith-based guidance. According to him, the church’s dedication to propagating the gospel, promoting peace, and uplifting humanity continues to inspire hope across the country.

The governor noted that the Synod has remained a sacred platform for prayers, doctrinal guidance, collective reflection, and decision-making that strengthens the body of Christ, while also contributing significantly to the moral and social development of society beyond the Anglican Communion.

Abiodun further praised the church for its contributions to education, healthcare, youth development, family values, and community welfare, describing it as a critical partner in shaping responsible citizens and nurturing ethical leadership through teachings that promote compassion, honesty, accountability, and peaceful coexistence.

“Throughout history, the church has stood as a moral voice in society, defending justice, caring for the vulnerable, and encouraging leaders to govern with fairness and integrity.

“Our administration remains committed to creating renewed opportunities for the economy, institutions, and the people of Ogun State.

“As the election season approaches, the church must continue to stand for truth, peace, and responsible citizenship. The clergy should encourage members to actively participate in the democratic process by registering to vote and exercising their constitutional rights,” he said.

The governor stated that his administration has significantly reduced political tension in the state compared to seven years ago, when politics was characterised by violence and thuggery. He added that the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been peaceful, transparent, and credible.

“When I reflect on what happened during my own primaries seven years ago and compare it with what is happening today, it is like night and day, and it gives me every reason to thank God.

“Back then, it was all about rancour, violence, thuggery, and political tension. After I won the primaries, we had to wait cautiously for my declaration because we feared attacks or shootings. Today, there is peace across Ogun State,” he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Remo Diocese and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Olusina Fape, commended Governor Abiodun for translating his ISEYA development agenda into impactful projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He described the recently inaugurated Gateway International Airport as a transformative project capable of easing travel and stimulating commerce and trade within the state.

Archbishop Fape also lauded the state government’s Light Up Ogun Project, describing it as a major catalyst for investment and economic growth. According to him, the provision of stable electricity to residents and businesses remains one of the landmark achievements of the Abiodun administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun disclosed plans to send a bill to Assembly that will clamp down on infrastructure vandals while hosting the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Deolu Ijose, at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor expressed concern over the rising cases of vandalism of electricity infrastructure, describing the trend as a major setback to economic growth and service delivery in the state.

According to Abiodun, the activities of vandals have continued to undermine efforts aimed at improving electricity supply, lamenting that several public assets, including streetlights installed along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway from the Interchange, had been destroyed.

He described the destruction of electricity facilities as economic sabotage and a form of energy theft that should attract severe legal consequences, warning that anyone caught engaging in such acts would face the full weight of the law.

“Yes, we know that vandalisation is an issue. When we constructed the Sagamu-Abeokuta Road, we installed streetlights along the entire 42-kilometre stretch. Within one and a half years, every one of those streetlights had been stolen.

“They first started by stealing the cables — cutting them, tying them to vehicles and pulling them out — before moving on to the fittings.

“One day, while returning from Lagos, I noticed that after driving for about a kilometre, there was no single light pole again. From cables to fittings and eventually the poles themselves, the destruction continued. After a while, you could drive five kilometres without seeing a single light pole.

“Vandalism is a serious issue, and I believe we must now put stronger legislation in place. I have spoken with the Attorney General on the need for stricter laws and stiffer penalties that will serve as a deterrent because this is economic sabotage. We cannot continue to give light punishments to people destroying critical social infrastructure,” he said.

The governor noted that the proposed legislation, being championed through the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, would provide a stronger legal framework for prosecuting offenders and deterring further destruction of critical infrastructure.

Abiodun also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving electricity supply through strategic partnerships aimed at tackling the persistent challenge of unstable power across the state.

He explained that the visit by the IBEDC Managing Director was focused on deepening collaboration between the state government and the electricity distribution company to strengthen power infrastructure, expand electricity access, and improve supply to homes, businesses, and industries.

The governor emphasised that access to stable electricity remains a top priority of his administration, stressing that the government would continue to engage stakeholders and private sector players to support initiatives capable of enhancing power generation and distribution.

He reiterated the readiness of the state government to partner with IBEDC and other stakeholders in the power sector to deliver sustainable solutions to electricity challenges, improve the ease of doing business, and enhance the quality of life of residents.

Abiodun expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would help reduce the burden of epileptic power supply and stimulate economic growth across the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said the visit was to inform the governor about the takeover of IBEDC by a new management team and to explore ways of addressing some of the challenges facing the power company, noting that meaningful development cannot take place without stable electricity.

He commended the governor for his achievements, particularly in infrastructure and energy, adding that his organisation was ready to partner with the Ogun State Government.

Also speaking, Mr. Deolu Ijose said IBEDC was seeking stronger collaboration with the Ogun State Government to address electricity challenges affecting communities and industrial clusters.

He noted that improved synergy between both parties would fast-track interventions aimed at reducing outages and improving service delivery.

The IBEDC Managing Director acknowledged Ogun State’s strategic position as one of Nigeria’s leading industrial hubs, stressing that reliable electricity remains crucial to investment, productivity, and economic development.

Mr. Ijose added that the company was committed to working closely with the state government to identify areas requiring urgent intervention, including infrastructure upgrades, network expansion, and enhanced customer service, with the ultimate goal of addressing recurring electricity instability.