Amaechi Slams APC Over Alleged Plot to Cripple Opposition Ahead of 2027

.Promises jobs, security, rule of law if elected president, faults ethnic politics





Sunday Ehigiator

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that Nigerians must defend democracy and reject ethnic-based voting.



Amaechi, who spoke yesterday during an interview on ARISE News PrimeTime, also defended the record of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that the current government under President Bola Tinubu has performed worse.



“Compared to President Tinubu’s government, for Christ’s sake, man, when you have poles apart,” Amaechi said while reacting to criticisms of the Buhari administration.



The former Rivers State governor maintained that although the APC government failed to achieve all the objectives that brought it to power in 2015, it recorded successes in some sectors.



“Did we achieve the change? Here and there. In some areas, well, we did. In some areas, we did not,” he stated.



Amaechi, one of the principal figures behind the coalition that ended the Peoples Democratic Party’s 16-year rule in 2015, said he played a central role in Buhari’s emergence as president.



“Not only was I the DG of the campaign, but everybody would bear witness that I did all the battle,” he said.



The former minister, however, accused the APC-led federal government of using state institutions to intimidate opposition voices and weaken rival political parties ahead of the next election cycle.



“APC, if they say they are strong, why are they not allowing the opposition to have their political parties?



“Why are they influencing political and government institutions against the opposition? Why won’t they leave the rule of law?”



According to him, opposition figures are increasingly being targeted for expressing dissenting opinions.



“If you say anything, you’re locked up,” he alleged.



Amaechi promised that if elected president in 2027 under the ADC platform, his administration would prioritise rule of law, job creation, and security.



“The first thing I would do as president of Nigeria is rule of law. There has to be law and order,” he said.



On insecurity, Amaechi linked the rising cases of terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry to worsening poverty and unemployment across the country.



“Nobody was born to be a terrorist. Circumstances and environment force you to be a terrorist,” he stated.



He proposed large-scale social housing and mechanised farming projects as practical ways to create jobs and reduce criminality.



“Just imagine that we built 300,000 houses in Kano. That would be 300,000 masons, 300,000 carpenters, 300,000 contractors. The more jobs you create, the more you take people away from crime.”



Amaechi also faulted ethnic and regional politics, warning Nigerians against voting for leaders based on tribal sentiments rather than competence and track record.



“Let Nigerians not vote for, ‘I’m Yoruba, I must vote for Yoruba government,’ or ‘I’m Hausa/Fulani,’” he said.



“At the end of the day, there’s no market for Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba, Ikwerre or Igbo. The market is currency, and kobo.”



He urged Nigerians to assess presidential hopefuls based on their past performances in public office.



“This election should be a referendum on all of us,” Amaechi declared.



“I have been governor, minister, speaker. You have a basis to assess me.”



The ADC presidential hopeful also pledged to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate, provided the primary process is transparent and credible.



“Of course I will support the ADC. But the process must be fair and transparent.”