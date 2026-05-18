Xenophobia: Atiku Faults Nigeria’s Handling of South Africa Crisis

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former vice president and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the federal government over what he described as its slow response to the renewed xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Atiku said it was embarrassing that Nigeria had to be pressured into action while smaller African countries moved swiftly to protect their citizens.

He expressed this position in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on public communication Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku argued that unlike Ghana which approved the evacuation of over 300 citizens affected by the latest wave of anti-immigrant threats, President Bola Tinubu’s administration responded sluggishly to the crisis despite repeated cases of attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

He said, “It is deeply troubling that Nigeria, a country that prides itself as the leader of the Black world and the giant of Africa, once again found itself reacting instead of leading in a moment of continental crisis.

“When the first signs of danger emerged, smaller African nations acted with clarity, compassion and urgency. Ghana moved decisively following the approval for the evacuation of over 300 citizens. Others issued strong advisories and activated protective mechanisms for their nationals.

“But Nigeria, whose citizens have historically borne the brunt of xenophobic violence in South Africa, moved with the lethargy that has become the defining trademark of this administration.”

Atiku said that though the government had eventually reacted and mentioned repatriation efforts, the delay raised concerns about its commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad.

“Yes, the government has now spoken. Yes, repatriation talks have been mentioned. However, the critical question remains: why did it take external pressure and the decisive action of others for Nigeria to find its voice?

“This is not about whether the government eventually responded. It is about whether that response reflected the urgency, seriousness and leadership expected of a responsible government. By every objective standard, it did not,” he added.

The former VP recalled that Nigerians in South Africa had for years faced intimidation, harassment, looting and xenophobic attacks, with businesses destroyed and lives endangered.

“For years, Nigerians in South Africa have endured recurring cycles of intimidation, harassment, looting and xenophobic hostility. Businesses have been destroyed. Lives have been endangered.

“Families have lived in fear. Yet successive Nigerian responses have followed the same tired script—summon diplomats, issue cautious statements and retreat into bureaucratic inertia until the next crisis erupts,” he stated.

Atiku further emphasised that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of its citizens regardless of where they reside.

He urged the federal government to issue a stronger travel advisory, commence evacuation plans for willing Nigerians, intensify diplomatic engagement with South African authorities and work with the African Union to address recurring xenophobic violence on the continent.

“Africa cannot continue to preach unity while tolerating periodic persecution of fellow Africans. And Nigeria cannot continue to posture as a continental leader while behaving like a reluctant observer,” he said.

Atiku also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to abandon what he described as its habitual slow-footedness and act with greater urgency whenever the lives and dignity of Nigerians are threatened abroad.