Alumni Donate 20 Interactive Boards to OLAOSA Yaba

Sunday Ehigiator

Old students of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School (OLAOSA), Yaba, Lagos, under the 1964/1968 and 1965/1969 sets, have donated 20 interactive boards to their alma mater to enhance teaching and learning.

The presentation, held at the school over the weekend, formed part of activities marking its 70th anniversary celebration and underscored growing alumni support for technology-driven education.

Chairperson of the alumni sets, Lady (Lt. Col.) Margaret-Mary Obigho (rtd) described the initiative as a landmark achievement, noting it was the first major project undertaken by the sets since the inauguration of their new executive about six months ago.

“I want to welcome everybody to this epoch-making ceremony, which could only have been made possible by the Almighty God. It is indeed a unique occasion for our sets because it is our very first time to achieve such a feat,” she said.

She explained the donation was conceived during deliberations on how best to support the school, adding: “The ongoing 70th Anniversary gave us a unique platform to come together to brainstorm on what we could do in the shortest possible time to assist training and improve students’ performance in our Alma Mater.”

Obigho disclosed the boards, valued at about N2.5 million each, were procured following consultations with the school management, which identified them as an urgent need.

“These boards cost about N2.5 million each, yet here we are today donating 20 of them to our Alma Mater on behalf of the 64/68 & 65/69 Sets,” she said.

Highlighting individual contributions, she commended Engr. Adeyinka Lawson and Prof. Millicent Obajimi for their commitment to the project, noting that they played key roles in ensuring its success.

“At this juncture, I would like to give honor to whom honor is due as I elaborate on the enthusiasm and drive of one of us in the person of Engr Adeyinka Lawson, who has been so passionate about our contribution to the progress of the school,” Obigho stated.

She added that the boards represent modern teaching tools capable of transforming classroom delivery. “These Boards have become the cutting-edge teaching tool for the current dispensation,” she said, urging both teachers and students to maximise their use.

The donation, facilitated in partnership with Wowbii Interactive, featured live demonstrations of the smart classroom technology, showcasing how it enhances collaboration, improves digital literacy, and supports interactive learning.

Assistant Director of Education, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Vincent Bankole, commended the gesture, stressing the importance of technology in education.

“Our business is to educate and form the minds of future generations, and in doing so, we need tools that will aid us to come into reality; having these interactive boards is another level of preparation for the future. This is an important moment for us in the school and the archdiocese,” he said.

He also called on other alumni and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the initiative by giving back to their former schools.

Also speaking, General Manager, Sales, Wowbii Interactive, Mr. Morakinyo Ipoola, said the donation reflects the company’s commitment to advancing technology-driven education across Africa.

“This event highlights Wowbii’s ongoing commitment to advancing technology-driven education across Africa. The Wowbii Interactive Boards have already been successfully deployed in numerous institutions across the country,” he said.

According to him, the boards are designed to create engaging learning environments and enhance student-teacher interaction through advanced touchscreen technology, while also preparing students for the digital economy.

The event was attended by the Director of Catholic Education, the National President of OLAOSA, Yewande Omotayo, members of the alumni sets, school administrators, teachers, and other guests.