  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

FG Moves to Strengthen Cybersecurity Coordination, as NDPC Reviews Data Protection Compliance

Nigeria | 57 minutes ago

The Federal Government has announced plans to strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity architecture through enhanced collaboration with private sector players and key stakeholders, as part of efforts to boost the country’s digital resilience.

This was disclosed in a recent press statement by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, that the Federal Government was working towards establishing a Cybersecurity Coordination Council.

The proposed council will serve as a central platform to drive coordinated responses to emerging cyber threats across both public and private sectors, while also improving information sharing among stakeholders.

The minister emphasised that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility that requires sustained cooperation, noting that safeguarding Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy requires strong partnerships, trust and shared vigilance among government institutions, industry operators, and civil society organisations.

“Cybersecurity is a shared national responsibility. Protecting Nigeria’s digital economy requires strong partnerships, trusted collaboration, and collective vigilance across government, industry, and civil society. Through collaborative action and sustained engagement, we are strengthening Nigeria’s capacity,” he stated.

The initiative reflects the Federal Government’s broader policy direction aimed at fostering inclusive stakeholder engagement in addressing cyber risks, while strengthening national capacity to prevent, detect and respond to cyber incidents

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