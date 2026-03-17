Multiple Explosions Hit Maiduguri, Many Feared Killed

• Zulum saddened by attack, calls for calm, prays for families of victims

Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri





About four explosives were said to have been detonated simultaneously at different locations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The EIDs were said to have been detonated by suspected ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists.

THISDAY gathered that the blasts happened around 7:00pm at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Post office, and Monday market, but casualty levels were yet to be ascertained.

However, several injured people have been seen struggling with pains at the scenes of the incident and hospitals, after the blasts.

Victims have been evacuated to Maiduguri specialist hospital, Umaru Shehu hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH)

A victim’s relative told THISDAY that they were breaking their fast when the deafening sound erupted and he saw his friend on the ground.

“We all thought he was dead, but he was resuscitated at the hospital. I still cannot hear anything due to the loud sound.

“I saw over 50 people on the ground, because the incident happened in a crowded area of the market, and at the peak hour of the day when people are struggling to leave,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer, Borno State command, Nahum Daso, said a Police EOD Unit has been deployed to the Monday Market and UMTH Gate.

He advised the residents to remain calm but vigilant following the bomb explosions.

He said incident occurred at around 7:20pm, and assured the people that joint security operatives and emergency responders had been deployed to the scenes.

According to a statement, the Police EOD Unit and Base 13 Maiduguri were on the ground, and assessments were ongoing.

“Residents have been advised to avoid the areas. Emergency contact numbers have been released: 0806 807 5581 and 0802 347 3293.

“Further updates are expected as more information becomes available,” he said.

Terrorists had recently attacked Ajilari community, an outskirt of Maiduguri, in an attempt to infiltrate the town but were repelled by Nigerian troops.

The attack was repelled by the combined security operatives, including troops from the land and air components of Operation Hadin Kai, the Police, and the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Governor Babagana Zulum condemned the explosions and called for calm and vigilance.

Zulum, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, described the attack as despicable, cruel, and cowardly, targeting innocent people in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, called for increased vigilance and heightened security measures, particularly in places of worship, as the festive period beckons.

“I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric, and inhumane.

“The recent surge in attacks is not unconnected with intense military operations in the Sambisa forest and other hideouts of the insurgents,” said Zulum.

The governor, therefore, assured people of the state that the military and other security agencies were on top of the situation, as adequate measures had been taken to forestall any security breach in Maiduguri and the entire state.

He called on residents to remain calm, go about their usual activities, and report any suspicious movement or activity to security agencies.