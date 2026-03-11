  • Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

President Tinubu Seeks House’s Approval for 2026 FCT Budget

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the House of Representatives for the 2026 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The President’s request was read by Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen at the plenary on Tuesday.

The President noted that the submission complies with relevant constitutional provisions and is designed to align with the federal government’s fiscal and development policies, as well as the key assumptions of the 2026 national appropriation framework and the 2025–2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The President urged the House to give the FCT budget proposal expeditious consideration to support development programmes across the nation’s capital.

