Kalu: Why Abia APC Opted for Harmonised Congresses

*Congress Chairman threatens to arrest aspirants parading fake forms

*Ononogbu writes Yilwatda to save party

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has explained that the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) opted for harmonised party congresses to strengthen and unite the party.

This was as the state Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, in a letter to the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, titled ‘Salvaging Abia APC – Appeal For Justice’ requested his intervention “to ongoing attempt to undermine and unlawfully hijack the structure of Abia State chapter of our great party through unconstitutional means.”



Addressing party faithful at the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) office in Umuahia before the rescheduled congresses in the state, Kalu said the decision to go for harmonised congresses was reached during a meeting between Abia APC stakeholders and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.



It would be recalled that Ward and local government congresses could not hold in Abia on February 18 and 21, 2026, respectively, as earlier scheduled due to some irregularities, including multiplicity of forms in circulation, prompting prominent stakeholders to fly to Abuja where they met with the NWC to resolve the contending issues.

The Deputy Speaker revealed that the party’s highest decision-making body had directed a single congress form be used in each state to promote harmony and unity but expressed surprise that multiple forms were flying around in the state.

But Kalu said authorities of the party insisted that its decision must be implemented, stressing that no one individual was bigger than the party.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the APC National Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda and the NWC for their timely interventions and resolution of the issue.

“You will recall that last week, we were supposed to do our Congresses but there were multiple forms in our state, against the directives of the highest decision-making body of our party, the Caucus and the NEC. We agreed under the leadership of the President Tinubu that, in the spirit of continued cohesion in our party, there was no need to do any other kind of Congress than that which we believe will strengthen our cohesion which was nothing but harmonisation.

“A Congress of harmonisation and harmonisation is where the stakeholders are given the sense of belonging in deciding who will lead from their ward to their local government as well as the state, where everybody is given sense of relevance and importance; where it is made obvious that no one man owns the party, not me, not anybody. That is the vision of the President.

“We did not agree that we will have more than one form in any state where people will fight each other. We agreed that we will harmonise and come with a single form. And I thank God for the President. He is a listening father of the party. He said that what the party agreed to must be implemented. He said nobody can change the decision of NEC and the caucus. Nobody is bigger than the party, the party is supreme,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker said the issue has been resolved, paving the way for the rescheduled congresses to hold.

He thanked all who participated in the Abuja meetings and welcomed the seven-man Local Congress Organising Committee constituted by the NWC and headed by Chief Marc Wabara, as well as the Congress Committee chaired by Hon. Emmanuel Go’ar.

Wabara told the people that his Committee was mandated to ensure that “there is harmonisation,” adding, “I want to confirm that that is exactly what we have done since we were given that assignment.” He assured that they would discharge their mandate responsibility.

On his part, Go’ar, a former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, promised that they would discharge their duty without fear or favour, warning aspirants against parading fake forms.

“The forms we have brought, I don’t want to tell you all the features on it because you wouldn’t know. If you go and parade any other form apart from the one we brought because we have security features on them, your own will be automatically rendered useless and if you bring any fake form here, you will be liable for it,” Go’ar warned.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ononogbu in his letter also copied to the party’s Deputy National Chairman North, Deputy National Chairman South, National Secretary, National Organising Secretary and National Legal Adviser, said “a properly constituted State Caucus does not possess the authority to remove a sitting State Chairman or impose a replacement. Such actions would constitute a grave violation of party rules and democratic norms.

“Mr. National Chairman, ours is a party founded on constitutional order and inter-democracy. It is therefore imperative that we adhere strictly to the provisions of the APC Constitution, as well as the resolutions of the NEC and the National Convention, while safeguarding the rights of members.

“It is also pertinent that the NEC clearly established the parameters for the ongoing nationwide congresses. Specifically, vacancies to be filled were limited to positions rendered vacant by death, incapacitation, or defection. I do not fall within any of these categories. I remain a loyal, active, and committed member of our great party and have served with integrity and dedication.

“I respectfully urge you to intervene decisively to protect constitutional integrity of the Abia State chapter and ensure that due process prevails and also to avert unnecessary litigation.”