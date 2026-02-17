Sanwo-Olu: Oniru Business Council Good Model of Leadership Development

Oriarehu Bonny

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Oniru Business and Cultural Day as a model of how leadership can responsibly shape development, while expressing profound appreciation to the Oniru for his gracious dedication and purposeful leadership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this during the business session of the formal inauguration of the Oniru Business Council and celebration of the Cultural Day held at Oniru palace, Iru, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu remarked that his administration, over the past years, has focused on strengthening the foundations of economic prosperity through the T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda, particularly as the nation approaches another electoral cycle when conversations about leadership, development, and the future of the economy naturally take centre stage.

He said: “In Lagos, we have deliberately embraced the principle of an inclusive economy. The transformation of Oniru axis itself tells a powerful story. What was once largely residential and underdeveloped has become a prime destination for hospitality, real estate, commerce, and creative enterprise. This did not happen by chance. It is the product of strategic planning, strong collaboration with the traditional institution, and investor confidence in the stability of Lagos.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada-Ambrose, described Lagos as a State built on heritage, enterprise, innovation, and collaboration, with traditional institutions that remain a vital pillar in shaping community-driven development, fostering investment confidence, and preserving the cultural identity that anchors sustainable progress.

“The Oniru Business Network provides a platform for dialogue, alignment, and shared accountability because government cannot act in isolation. Traditional institutions cannot stand apart from economic transformation. The private sector cannot flourish without regulatory clarity and infrastructure support. When these pillars work together, progress becomes inevitable,” she said.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, described the event as the institutional expression of a vision that has matured through years of reflection, consultation and deliberate engagement across his Kingdom.

“Over the past five years, in my interactions with stakeholders within Iru land, one message has remained consistent and unmistakable; growth must be coordinated, dialogue must be structured, and prosperity must be inclusive. In every conversation, I hear the same aspiration,” he said.