Firm Files N5bn Suit Against Ardova, Lagos AG Over Ikoyi Property Dispute

Wale Igbintade





Familia Limited has instituted a N5 billion suit before the Lagos State High Court against Ardova Plc over a disputed property located at 12 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suit, which also joined the Attorney-General of Lagos State as a defendant, seeks multiple declaratory and monetary reliefs in respect of the property.

The dispute centred on the ownership and possession of the property, which Familia Ltd claimed it purchased from Forte Oil Plc in 2013 for N1 billion through a Deed of Assignment dated August 18, 2013.

According to court documents, the claimant contended that it has remained in possession of the property since the transaction and that its lease was renewed and extended in February 2024 by the Lagos State Government for a further 99 years.

Familia further stated that on August 8, 2025, officials of Ardova Plc, accompanied by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force and Monitoring Unit, entered the premises and took possession of the property.

The claimant alleged that a bungalow on the land was demolished and two 40-foot containers placed on the property.

In support of its claims, Familia is relying on what it describes as a chain of title documents, including a 1946 principal indenture, a 1967 land certificate registered under Title No. LO3109, and the 2013 Deed of Assignment registered at the Lagos State Lands Registry.

The claimant is seeking declarations affirming its legal and equitable title to the property and a pronouncement that the events of August 8, 2025 were unlawful.

It is also asking the court to hold the Lagos State Government responsible for the actions of officials said to have participated in the operation.

Familia is claiming N2 billion as damages for trespass, N1 billion for defamation, N1 billion for alleged breach of the Deed of Assignment, N1 billion in combined claims against the Lagos State Government for alleged violation of property rights and trespass, N48.3 million as special damages for the demolished bungalow, and N50 million as cost of the suit.

The claimant is also seeking an order directing the removal of the two containers from the property and a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further interference.

The matter has been assigned to Justice Batunde Kalaro of the Lagos State High Court, sitting at Osborne.

As of the time of filing this report, Ardova Plc had yet to file its defence.

An interim report dated December 16, 2025, was issued by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, following a petition filed on behalf of Familia Ltd.

The petition raised allegations relating to trespass, damage to property, and interference with possession.

According to the report, signed by CSP Taiwo Oyewale, Familia Ltd presented documents indicating that it acquired the property for N1 billion through a Deed of Assignment dated August 18, 2013.

The company stated it had been in possession of the property for about 12 years and that its lease was renewed and extended in February 2024 by the Lagos State Government for another 99 years.

Familia further alleged that on August 8, 2025, officials of Ardova Plc, accompanied by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force and Monitoring Unit, entered the premises, resulting in the removal of its staff and the demolition of a bungalow on the land.

As part of its investigation, the police reviewed documents submitted by Familia and sought verification from the Lagos State Ministry of Lands, Alausa.