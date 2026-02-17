A Year After, PANDEF Says Edwin Clark’s Voice Still Shapes Nigeria’s Conscience

• As group holds memorial at Edwin Clark University

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Monday paid glowing tribute to elder statesman, nationalist and former federal commissioner, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, declaring that one year after his passing, “his presence remains mighty” in Nigeria’s political and moral landscape.

At a special memorial service held in his honour at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, the influential Niger Delta body said the late nonagenarian’s voice continued to echo across the country’s conscience, particularly on issues of justice, equity and national unity.

Clark, who died at the age of 98 after nearly a century of public service and advocacy, was remembered as a fearless patriot whose final words, “I am a Nigerian, I love Nigeria,” encapsulated a lifetime devoted to the unity and progress of the country.

In a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, described the late leader as “our father, national icon and statesman,” whose contributions to nation-building remained indelible.

The group said, “One year is like yesterday. After 98 years of labour and devotion to building a Nigeria where truth, justice, fairness and harmony reign, you departed with the reassuring affirmation of your faith in this country.”

The statement said Clark’s commitment to the unity and national relevance of the Niger Delta, and, indeed, the entire South-south geopolitical zone, would be celebrated for generations.

PANDEF credited the late leader with reshaping the political narrative of the oil-rich region, describing him as a “game changer” whose courage and clarity of purpose redefined agitation for resource control, environmental justice and equitable federalism.

“Your memory and voice remained firm, astute and unfailing till the twilight,” the group said. “Like a lion, your courage resonated far and wide.”

The statement read, “Clark was widely regarded as one of the most outspoken advocates of restructuring and true federalism.

“From his days as Federal Commissioner for Information in the First Republic to his later role as a rallying point for South-South interests, he consistently pressed for what he called a fair deal for oil-producing communities.”

Beyond regional advocacy, PANDEF stressed that Clark’s nationalism transcended ethnic and sectional boundaries.

The group said his life was defined not only by the struggle for Niger Delta rights, but also by an abiding belief in Nigeria’s unity.

“He toiled for the solidarity and national relevance of the Niger Delta within a united Nigeria. His was not a voice of division, but of principled insistence that equity is the foundation of enduring unity,” the statement added.

The memorial service at the university he founded drew political associates, traditional rulers, academics and community leaders from across the South-south and beyond.

The institution itself stands as part of Clark’s enduring legacy, a symbol of his belief in education as a tool for empowerment and social transformation.

Speakers at the event reflected on his decades-long intervention in the national discourse, recalling how he remained active in public debates well into his nineties. Even in advanced age, they said, Clark never wavered in speaking truth to power.

“He was fearless,” one of the attendees, who desired anonymity, remarked. “Age did not dim his clarity, nor did it silence his conviction.”

PANDEF said it found comfort in the fact that Clark’s vision “remains aglow,” insisting that the ideals he championed would not be allowed to fade.

“Though you have taken your rest, the zeal you ignited shall certainly not flounder,” the statement read.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the campaigns for justice, fairness and balanced development that Clark personified.

It pledged to continue engaging the federal government and other stakeholders on issues affecting the Niger Delta, including environmental remediation, infrastructural deficits and equitable revenue allocation.

Clark’s death last year marked the end of an era in Nigeria’s political history.

For many in the South-south, he was more than a political leader; he was a moral compass and rallying point in moments of crisis.

His Kiagbodo country home frequently served as a meeting ground for political consultations and consensus-building among regional leaders.

Yet, as PANDEF emphasised, his legacy could not be confined to geography. “You were a national icon,” the group stated, underscoring that Clark’s interventions on constitutional reform, electoral integrity and good governance resonated nationwide.

As Nigeria navigated fresh political and economic challenges, PANDEF stated that Clark’s ideals were more relevant than ever.

PANDEF stated, “At a time when the nation continues to seek pathways to justice and cohesion, his life offers both a template and a challenge.”

For the family, associates and countless admirers who gathered in Kiagbodo, the anniversary was both solemn and celebratory, solemn in the sense of loss, celebratory in recognition of a life of uncommon impact.

Closing its tribute, PANDEF invoked Clark’s popular nickname, “Gogorogo,” and offered a final farewell.

“Rest on, dear daddy. Your presence is still mighty,” the statement concluded.