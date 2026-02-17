A REWARD FOR LEADERSHIP

Uba Sani wins Governor of the Year Award, writes AHMAD MUSTAPHA KAWU

In country where leadership is often scrutinized through the lens of tangible results and inclusive policies, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has once again distinguished himself. On a momentous occasion at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, the Leadership Newspaper bestowed upon him the prestigious 2025 Governor of the Year Award. This accolade, presented during the media group’s 18th Conference and Award Ceremony, recognizes his exemplary, impactful, and particularly inclusive governance since assuming office on May 29, 2023. For a man whose political journey has been marked by advocacy for the marginalized and a commitment to unity, this honor serves as yet another significant feather in his cap—a testament to his unwavering dedication to transforming Kaduna State into a beacon of progress and harmony.

Governor Uba Sani, a seasoned politician and former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has long been a figure synonymous with people-centered leadership. His administration’s philosophy is rooted in empathy, executed with a human face, and designed to leave no section of the state behind. The award from Leadership Newspaper, a respected institution founded by the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, highlights Uba Sani’s unique approach where every citizen is carried along, irrespective of religious or tribal affiliations. This inclusive ethos has not only fostered peace and security but has also accelerated development across rural and urban areas, spanning the North, South, and Central senatorial zones. As Governor Sani himself reflected during the ceremony, this recognition belongs not just to him but to the resilient people of Kaduna and the hardworking public servants who toil daily to rebuild trust in governance.

The ceremony itself was a gathering of luminaries, underscoring the national significance of Governor Uba Sani’s achievements. In his acceptance speech, the governor expressed profound gratitude to the Leadership Media Group, paying tribute to its founding chairman for his vision and principled journalism. He also acknowledged the efforts of Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah and the management team in preserving that legacy. In dedicating the award to the people of Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani emphasized the collective journey undertaken since May 29, 2023—a period marked by deliberate policies and projects aimed at addressing the state’s longstanding challenges. Notably, he extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast support to sub-nationals, describing it as unprecedented in its generosity. In a touching gesture, Uba Sani congratulated First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her own recognition as Leadership Person of the Year 2025, highlighting her inspirational service to the nation.

Since taking the oath of office, Governor Uba Sani’s administration has prioritized four critical pillars: security, agriculture, infrastructure, and inclusive governance. These areas form the bedrock of his transformative agenda, and the results have been palpable, earning him this well-deserved accolade.

Infrastructure development has been a cornerstone of Governor Uba Sani’s governance, with a particular emphasis on connectivity to stimulate economic growth and integrate remote communities. Recognizing that poor road networks have historically hindered commerce and access to services in Kaduna, the administration has embarked on an ambitious program to bridge these gaps. In just over two years, Uba Sani has initiated and commissioned over 140 road projects, covering an impressive 1,335 kilometers across the state. This scale of investment is unprecedented in recent decades and exemplifies his commitment to equitable distribution.

A prime example is the commissioning of several key roads last week, strategically spread across the three senatorial zones to ensure no area is overlooked. In Zone One (Northern Senatorial District), projects like the Durum to Kuruntumawa road in Makarfi Local Government Area, the Magajiya to Albarkawa road, and the Audi to Kako road in Zaria have transformed rural landscapes, facilitating easier movement of goods and people. These initiatives not only boost local economies but also reduce travel times, enhancing safety and productivity for farmers and traders alike.

The Central Zone has seen perhaps the most ambitious undertaking: the 35km road from Gwaraji in Igabi to Maraban Kajuru, hailed as the longest road project in Kaduna in the last 20 years. This artery connects vital communities, unlocking economic potential in agriculture and trade while promoting urban-rural integration. Meanwhile, in Zone Three (Southern Senatorial District), the 32km road from Madauchi to Madakiya addresses longstanding isolation in the region, fostering inclusivity by bringing development to areas that have often felt neglected.

These infrastructure feats are not mere asphalt and concrete; they are lifelines that stimulate commerce, create jobs during construction, and open up new opportunities for investment. By spreading projects evenly, Governor Uba Sani has dismantled the urban-rural divide, ensuring that development dividends reach every corner of the state. This balanced approach has been instrumental in earning the Governor’s recognition for inclusive governance, as it directly counters historical grievances rooted in perceived favoritism toward certain zones.

Beyond roads, healthcare has received a significant overhaul under Governor Uba Sani’s watch. The administration has remodeled numerous hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), equipping them with modern facilities to improve service delivery. This initiative addresses the critical need for accessible medical care, particularly in rural areas where health infrastructure was previously dilapidated. By prioritizing PHCs, Governor Sani’s government has made preventive and primary care more reachable, reducing the burden on urban hospitals and saving lives through timely interventions. These efforts align with a broader people-centered strategy, where empathy drives policy—ensuring that vulnerable populations, including women and children, receive the support they need without barriers.

Education, another pillar of sustainable development, has not been left behind. Since May 29, 2023, the administration has constructed new schools and added classrooms to existing ones, aiming to accommodate the growing student population and improve learning environments. This investment in human capital is crucial for Kaduna, a state with a youthful demographic eager for opportunities. By enhancing educational infrastructure, Uba Sani is laying the foundation for long-term economic empowerment, equipping the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive world. Programs focused on skills acquisition further complement these efforts, targeting youth and women to foster self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Security remains a top priority, given Kaduna’s history of communal tensions and banditry. Governor Uba Sani has tackled this head-on by the introduction of the popular Kaduna Peace Model. He has distributed security vehicles to law enforcement agencies, enhancing their mobility and response capabilities. Through sustained dialogue and strengthened coordination among stakeholders, the administration has restored confidence in communities, paving the way for peace and stability. This proactive stance has not only reduced incidents of violence but has also created an enabling environment for investment and daily life. Inclusive engagement, where all ethnic and religious groups are involved in security discussions, has been key to this success, reinforcing Governor Uba Sani’s reputation as a unifier.

Agriculture, the backbone of Kaduna’s economy, has seen transformative interventions. The government has provided support to over 120,000 farmers, including inputs like fertilizers, seeds, and machinery to boost productivity. Investments in agro-processing and value chains aim to move beyond subsistence farming toward commercial agriculture, creating jobs and increasing food security. This sector’s revival is particularly impactful in rural areas, where the majority of the population depends on farming. By committing significant resources here, Governor Sani’s administration is unlocking economic potential while addressing poverty at its roots.

Empowerment programs and job creation initiatives round up the achievements, with a focus on vulnerable citizens through financial inclusion schemes. These policies empower women, youth, and the marginalized, ensuring they participate fully in the state’s growth story. From rolling out targeted empowerment programs to creating employment opportunities in various sectors, Governor Uba Sani’s government has demonstrated a commitment to social justice. This holistic approach—blending economic development with social welfare—has made his leadership truly inclusive, where progress is measured not just in GDP figures but in improved livelihoods.

Governor Sani’s tenure since May 29, 2023, has been a masterclass in empathetic governance. His policies and projects, executed with precision and fairness, have touched every part of Kaduna, from bustling urban centers to remote villages. As he stated in his speech, the 2025 Governor of the Year Award is not an endpoint but a milestone that must strengthen his resolve to do more. For a leader who has dedicated his career to advocacy and service—earning the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) along the way—this honor is indeed another significant feather in his cap. It reaffirms that true leadership lies in unity, empathy, and relentless pursuit of the common good.

Kawu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja, FCT