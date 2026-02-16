SAHCO Sets Industry Benchmark With ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has achieved the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, becoming the only aviation ground handling company in Nigeria and one of the very few in Africa to attain this globally recognizedstandard.

In a statement it noted that ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international benchmark for information security management, providing a comprehensive framework for protecting sensitive data, managing cybersecurity risks, and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

The firm said in the highly interconnected and technology-driven aviation industry, this certification is critical for safeguarding operational systems, passenger and cargo data, airline partner information, and regulatory communications.

The certification, it added, followed a rigorous audit and compliance assessment conducted by a globally accredited certification body, during which SAHCO successfully met all stringent requirements.

Speaking on the achievement, Executive Director, Dr Babatunde Afolabi stated that “Information security is not just an IT function; it is an organizational responsibility. Every employee plays a role in protecting our systems and customer data. Through structured training, strict policies, and continuous monitoring, we have built a proactive security culture that supports safe, secure, and reliable aviation operations.”