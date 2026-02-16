Aregbesola, Adeoti Part Ways 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Secretary to the Osun State Government and frontline politician, Moshood Adeoti, has formally declared his support for the second-term ambition of Governor Ademola Adeleke and announced his defection to the Accord Party, alongside thousands of his supporters across Osun State.

Adeoti, a close ally and supporter of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly parted ways with his principal following the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for the August 8 election, Mr. Najeem Salam.

Sources disclosed that Adeoti was initially favoured to secure the ADC governorship ticket, but his former principal allegedly preferred the former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, who was believed to command stronger grassroots support, particularly among youths.

Adeoti’s declaration came about two months after he stepped aside from active politics following internal disagreements within the Omoluabi/ADC political bloc.

His latest move signaled a major re-entry into the political arena on a new platform with a renewed political direction.

The announcement was made at a well-attended town hall meeting held in Osogbo, which brought together Adeoti’s political structure and grassroots coordinators from across the state.

Representatives from every polling unit and all 332 wards of Osun State were present, underscoring the extensive reach and organisational strength behind the decision.

Addressing the gathering, Adeoti explained that his endorsement of Adeleke followed extensive consultations with his supporters and stakeholders across the state.

He stated that the collective decision was informed by what he described as the visible transformation and developmental progress recorded in Osun State over the past three years.