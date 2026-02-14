Plateau PDP Chieftain, Chris Kwaja, Defects to APC

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and Special Envoy on Peace and Security to the state government, Professor Chris Kwaja, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwaja completed his registration at his Gurum Ward in Bassa Local Government Area, where he was received by party officials and supporters.

Speaking with journalists after the event, the academic and peacebuilding expert said his decision was influenced by what he described as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts toward promoting national unity and stabilising the country through bold reformative economic steps and national security.

He explained that Nigeria’s current security challenges require broad collaboration, adding that the President’s initiatives, in his view, deserve support.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated tenacity and made efforts to realign the nation’s economy, and the benefits are becoming apparent,” he said. “As part of my efforts to support Mr. President’s peace‑building initiatives and his administration’s strategic attempts to realign the nation, I defected to the APC.”

Kwaja also cited what he called the inclusive governance style of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, as an additional factor in his decision.

“Nigeria is the focus, and some of us believe we can contribute in our own modest way to achieving the goal of a united Nigeria,” he added.

He stated that his priority in the APC would be to help integrate the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” with the state government’s “Time Is Now” development framework towards advancing peace, unity, and equity.

Responding to concerns that recent defections across the country may signal a drift toward a one‑party system, Kwaja dismissed the notion, insisting that Nigeria remains a multi‑party democracy.

“There have been instances in the past where the PDP controlled a large number of governors. Voting and choosing their own path are still rights for Nigerians. What matters is that the public holds the APC accountable,” he said.

Receiving him into the party, the APC Chairman of Gurum Ward, Alhaji Rilwanu Usman, described Kwaja’s entry as “historic,” noting that his influence and experience would strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Advocates for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027, Barrister Beatrice C.J. Dakas, said Kwaja’s defection would enhance unity and progress in Bassa Local Government Area and contribute to broader national development efforts.

She expressed confidence that his background in peacebuilding would add value to the party’s agenda and deepen engagement with communities.

Tinubu Embarks On One-day Official Visit To Kebbi Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will today embark on a one-day official visit to Kebbi State to inaugurate some projects executed by the state Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris.

While in the state, the President, according to a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will also headline the 61st edition of the annual Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as the special guest of honour.

The festival is one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events.

It is staged by the riverside of the historic Matan Fada, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.