Imasuen Expresses Displeasure Over NHIA Zonal Office Relocation, Assures of Senate Intervention

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Neda Imasuen, has expressed displeasure over the relocation of the South-South Zonal Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) from Benin City to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, assuring that he would follow it up at the senate plenary.

The Senator was reacting to a protest statement by a socio-cultural group, Edo First, which accused the current South-South Zonal Director of the NHIA, Obaro Ologbo of allegedly influencing the relocation of the zonal office for personal convenience.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Moshood Karim, the lawmaker described the development as unacceptable and insensitive, noting that Benin City has historically served as a key administrative hub within the South-South zone and should not be sidelined without transparent justification.

He referenced an internal memo dated February 4, signed by the Director of Human Resources, Halima Zakari, which announced the creation of seven NHIA zonal offices nationwide, listing the South-South Zonal Office as being located in Port Harcourt.

While acknowledging the Authority’s right to reorganise its structures for efficiency, Senator Imasuen stressed that decisions of such magnitude must be guided by fairness, equity and broad consultation, especially where existing zonal arrangements are altered.

The Senator urged residents of Edo South and by extension Edo State to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that he is determined to take up the matter on the floor of the Senate and ensure that the appropriate Senate Committee thoroughly examines the relocation and addresses any conflicting issues arising from it.

“I will not hesitate to pursue this matter through the relevant legislative channels to ensure that justice and equity prevail,” Senator Imasuen said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the interests of Edo South and ensuring that federal institutions operate transparently and fairly across all regions of the country.