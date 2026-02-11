Russian Envoy Denies Recruitment of Nigerians for Ukraine War

• Reaffirms multipolar vision and strategic partnership

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyelyshev, has dismissed reports suggesting that Nigerians are being recruited to fight in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, insisting there is no state-backed programme involving Nigerian citizens.

Speaking on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, the ambassador described such claims as misleading and unconnected to the Russian government, while outlining the scope of Russia–Nigeria cooperation in defence, economic development and global diplomacy.

He said: “If some illegal individuals are trying to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine, this is not connected with the Russian state,” adding that: “If anyone has credible information, we are ready to forward it to Russian law enforcement authorities for proper investigation.”

He explained that all official military engagement between both countries is governed by bilateral agreements, particularly in the area of military-technical cooperation.

He noted that discussions are ongoing on the training of Nigerian military personnel and the possible supply of Russian equipment, with some projects already underway and others under consideration.

“We are ready to develop cooperation as much as the Nigerian side wishes,” the ambassador added.

Podyelyshev described Nigeria as one of Russia’s most important partners in Africa, stressing that relations with Abuja significantly shape Moscow’s broader engagement in West Africa.

“Cooperation with Nigeria largely defines our prospects in the region,” he said, describing the country as a potential anchor of regional stability and development.

The ambassador’s remarks came against the backdrop of a broader diplomatic briefing titled “Russia in a Multipolar World Order: African Perspective,” delivered to mark Russia’s Diplomatic Service Day.

The briefing reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a multipolar global system anchored on international law, sovereign equality and civilizational diversity.

According to the Russian position, the era of a unipolar world dominated by a single power bloc has ended, with new political and economic centres emerging across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

These regions, described as the “world majority,” now account for most global population growth and an increasing share of economic output.

Russia argued that efforts to impose a so-called “rules-based order” outside the framework of international law have weakened global stability, replacing diplomacy with unilateral actions, sanctions and coercion.

It maintained that genuine global security can only be achieved through respect for sovereignty, non-interference and equal, indivisible security for all states.

At the heart of Russia’s argument is the United Nations Charter, which Moscow described as the constitutional foundation of international relations.

The briefing called for strengthening the UN’s central role while reforming global institutions to better reflect present-day realities, including expanded representation for Africa, Asia and Latin America in the UN Security Council.

Africa featured prominently in the briefing as a rising and increasingly independent actor in global affairs.

Russia highlighted the continent’s growing political coordination through the African Union, Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area, describing Africa as a future pole of global growth alongside Asia and the West.

Moscow also praised African states for asserting more autonomous positions on global issues, including neutrality during major international crises and resistance to pressure to align with sanctions or military blocs.

It welcomed Africa’s expanding role in mediation and peace initiatives beyond the continent.

Russia reiterated its support for Africa’s long-standing demand for permanent representation on the UN Security Council, referencing the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration as legitimate expressions of Africa’s collective will.

Within this framework, Nigeria was singled out as a strategic partner and a leading power on the continent. The briefing highlighted Nigeria’s political influence, economic scale, demographic weight and leadership role within ECOWAS and the African Union, describing it as a potential global centre of influence in the emerging multipolar system.

Podyelyshev also pointed to expanding bilateral cooperation in education, energy, healthcare and security. He confirmed plans for a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Nigeria and expanded scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students in Russian universities, noting that thousands of Nigerians are already studying in Russia in science, engineering, medicine and technical fields.

The ambassador said Russia and Nigeria continue to coordinate positions on key international issues and share common views on the democratization of global governance, rejection of unilateral sanctions and respect for sovereignty.

Russia maintained that multipolarity is no longer a theoretical concept but an objective reality shaped by economic, demographic and political shifts, calling for an international order free from domination, racism and neo-colonial practices.

According to Moscow, Africa — and Nigeria in particular — is expected to play a central role in shaping a more balanced, just and inclusive global system.