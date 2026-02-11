Dangote Refinery Debunks Alleged Importation of Finished PMS into Nigeria

Peter Uzoho





Dangote Petroleum Refinery has issued a firm clarification in response to recent publications attributed to S&P Global, stating the reports misrepresented its operations and created a misleading picture of Nigeria’s refining landscape.

The company in a statement last night categorically refuted claims, it said were amplified through certain newspaper adverts on Monday, February 9, 2026, suggesting it imports finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol into the country.

According to Dangote Refinery, the misinformation was appropriately addressed during an S&P Global forum held yesterday in the United Kingdom.

The company said following the clarification, the forum acknowledged the refinery’s pivotal role in reshaping the global refining landscape.

The management of the refinery stressed the refinery does not import finished PMS into Nigeria and that it is only pursuing alternative feedstocks to improve its secondary-unit utilisation.

It further disclosed it has identified the individuals responsible for promoting the misleading narrative and will reveal their identities and motives at the appropriate time.

“This propaganda is being promoted by unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals who cannot afford to see Nigeria stop imports – individuals who helped to milk the NNPC refineries through fraudulent financing transactions for refinery repairs, which ended up being squandered. These individuals will soon have their day in court,” the company said.

Dangote Refinery described the claims as inaccurate and deceptive. It explained that, as a merchant refinery operating in line with global best practices, it imports only feedstocks and blending components – not finished PMS.

It maintained that these materials, including high sulphur reformates, low-RON condensates, and high sulphur cracked gasoline, must undergo further processing before they meet regulated market specifications.

The refinery emphasized that this is a standard global practice, especially among advanced refining hubs in Europe and Asia, where facilities routinely optimise their crude slates and blending strategies to enhance operational flexibility and margins.

The company warned that misrepresenting these intermediate streams as fuel or gasoline distorts public understanding and undermines confidence in Nigeria’s domestic refining progress.

For the avoidance of doubt, Dangote Petroleum Refinery reiterated that the only gasoline supplied to the Nigerian market was its Euro 5 compliant PMS, noting that every batch undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure Nigerians receive fuel that ranks among the highest quality available globally.

Since commencing operations, the refinery claimed that it has significantly improved the quality of fuels available in the Nigerian market and ended the nation’s reliance on low-grade, high-sulphur gasoline historically imported into West Africa.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery called on S&P Global and other industry stakeholders to adopt higher levels of technical accuracy, balance, and responsibility in their reporting – given the considerable influence such reports have on shaping international perceptions.

The company reaffirmed its continued commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic transformation through world class refining operations.