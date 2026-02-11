Bagudu Credits Tinubu with Strengthening Federal System

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has praised President Bola Tinubu for strengthening the nation’s federal system, noting that his economic reforms have increased funds for the subnational governments to provide more amenities for their constituents.

Speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference, which concluded yesterday in Abuja, the minister said, “President Tinubu has strengthened our federalism.”

The minister told participants that the country is now a more united federation due to the bold decisions the president made.

He highlighted the president’s support for the NEC, which includes the 36 state governors and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister stressed that the president had fostered greater cooperation among the federal, state, and local governments.

Bagudu stated that Tinubu’s passionate interest in the council, which is the economic advisory body for the president, demonstrates his abiding faith in cooperative federalism, noting that his bipartisan approach to state affairs has softened the divisions that cause friction between federal and subnational governments.

He said, “In the NEC, state governors have been given opportunities to contribute to most of the reform measures, and commendably, most of them — regardless of party — believe the president is pursuing what our country needs and fully support the federal government.

“In fact, some have said they can’t justify being in another party.”

Highlighting the concrete gains of the economic reforms, Bagudu stated that the fiscal condition of states and local governments has improved, explaining that the federal government bore the burden of the reforms.

The minister drew the audience’s attention to the president’s prioritisation of the interests of lower levels of government, stating it demonstrated his belief that true federalism lies in recognising the potentials of the lowest level of government, which is closest to the people, and in supporting the sustainable generation of value within it.

Bagudu explained that this is the reason Tinubu approved the Renewed Hope Ward-based Development Programme, which aimed to identify economic activities in the 8,809 wards of the federation and support their growth.

He congratulated the president on the worldwide recognition of the increasing success of his bold and courageous economic reforms.

Bagudu said, “Just last week, a visiting World Bank delegation led by the Managing Director, Operations, told the world that Nigeria’s reforms have become a global benchmark.

“In fact, an IMF report covering the same period also listed Nigeria among the 10 leading countries contributing most to global economic growth.

“This is in addition to many other statements by leaders of various nations, international organisations, and private sector actors.”

The NEC Conference, with the themed, “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026-2030’”, was the second in 10 years and was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is also the chairman of the council.