Ughelli North APC Adopts Ofomukoro as Consensus Chairman

Ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Party Congress, the Ughelli North Local Government Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Mr. Lucky Ofomukoro as its consensus chairman.

Ofomukoro emerged as the preferred candidate following extensive consultations among party leaders and stakeholders.

The chairmanship position was zoned to Agbarha-Otor Ward where Ofomukoro was unanimously endorsed by leaders of the ward.

According to a statement, the decision was reached at a well-attended APC Ughelli North Leaders and Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Local Government Council Secretariat, Ughelli. The meeting was convened as part of ongoing consultations to ensure a smooth, inclusive and rancour-free party congress.

Presiding over the meeting, Vice Chairman of the APC Ughelli North Leaders Council, Chief Fred Majemite, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the deliberations, describing the process as transparent and consensus-driven.

He noted that leaders and elders of the party met, consulted widely and agreed on zoning arrangements and leadership positions in the overall interest of party unity.

According to him, the adoption of Ofomukoro followed prior agreements on zoning, stressing that the APC in Ughelli North deliberately chose consensus to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

He added that reconciliation committees were set up to address areas of disagreement, disclosing that about 90 per cent of existing issues across the wards had already been resolved.

Chief Majemite further assured the people that the remaining minor issues, particularly in a few wards, would be addressed promptly to ensure a hitch-free congress at both ward and local government levels.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Chief Jaro Egbo, commended party leaders for embracing dialogue and compromise.

He described consensus-building as a normal and healthy process in politics, noting that early resolution of differences would strengthen the party ahead of the congress.

He urged all stakeholders of the APC to remain inclusive, return to their wards for further consultations and work collectively to ensure that no group is left out in the party’s internal processes.

Explaining the scope of the consultations, Egbo disclosed that five leaders from each of the 11 wards making a total of 55 stakeholders were invited to the meeting, which recorded near-full attendance.

He emphasised that the exercise was strictly consultative and not the congress itself, assuring members that the formal congress would still hold in line with party guidelines. Outgoing Chairman of the APC in Ughelli North, Hon. Samuel Evwighono, described the meeting as a clear demonstration of unity and purpose within the local government.

He said the atmosphere was peaceful and cordial, adding that, to the best of his knowledge, there were no outstanding grievances among party members.

Evwighono advised the incoming leadership to prioritise reconciliation and inclusiveness, stressing that unity remains the strongest asset of any political party.

Also speaking at the meeting, Christabel Obiuwevbi and Olorogun Alice Ikpen expressed delight at the outcome, noting that each ward was represented by at least one woman at the leadership meeting.

They described the development as a positive step towards inclusive leadership within the party.