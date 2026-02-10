FG Plans World-class Energy Centre, Concludes Land Acquisition 

The federal government has disclosed plans to establish a world-class energy centre that will host the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) and other global events, stressing that the acquisition of land for the purpose has already been completed.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, speaking on the final day of the NIES 2026 edition in Abuja, said the centre would position Nigeria as a hub for international energy engagement.

Lokpobiri reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging oil and gas endowments to drive industrialisation, energy security, and economic growth, explaining that the construction would begin under the current administration, while the government would engage industry players on the project’s implementation.

He challenged industry stakeholders to invest in domestic infrastructure that would position Nigeria as a destination for global energy dialogue, expressing satisfaction with the huge participation at the summit.

“This year 2026 edition saw more quality people attending than I have ever seen in any conference in the world. Any time I go to global events in America, I go to OTC, I go to Cape Town, I go to Ghana, I go to Europe, I see so many Nigerian companies attending. The exhibitions are mostly Nigerian companies.

“And so I want to leave this with the industry, whether it is not time that we build a world-class energy centre, so that we can bring the rest of the world to Nigeria. And I think it is doable. The government doesn’t have the money to do it, but you certainly, the industry has the money to do it,” he stated.

Also speaking at the closing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Patience Oyekunle, expressed appreciation to attendees, noting that their presence reinforced the spirit of African solidarity and regional cooperation which NIES continues to promote.