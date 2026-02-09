Plateau PDP Reaffirms Unity, Dismisses Claims of Dissolution

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly rejected what it describes as “baseless and orchestrated provocations” alleging the dissolution of its state structures, insisting that the party remains intact, functional, and constitutionally grounded.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, the State Executive Committee (SEC) accused “already expelled individuals and their collaborators” of attempting to destabilise the party for personal gain.

The party emphasised that its leadership and mandate are fully protected under the PDP Constitution and other relevant legal frameworks, stressing that no provision exists for the kind of dissolution being circulated.

The statement urged members to disregard attempts to incite internal conflict, noting that such actions only serve the interests of detractors and opposition forces. The party called for calm and discipline among its supporters, reaffirming its commitment to internal stability.

According to the SEC, the national leadership of the PDP, led by Dr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), alongside the Plateau State Chairman, Hon. (Chief) Raymond Dabo, remains focused on repositioning the party through reconciliation, strategic planning, and renewed engagement with stakeholders.

The chapter reiterated its unwavering loyalty to both the National Working Committee (NWC) and the State Working Committee (SWC), insisting that it will not allow “disruptive political manoeuvres” to undermine the party’s structures.

The PDP reminded the public that its current Plateau State Executive Committee was duly elected during a well‑contested state congress held on October 25, 2025, in Jos. The leadership, it said, continues to operate with full legitimacy and authority.

The party disclosed that it is already mobilising grassroots supporters ahead of the 2026 local government elections in Plateau State, stressing that it remains committed to representing the will of its constituents without distraction.

The statement concluded with a reassurance that the Plateau State PDP remains united, stable, and fully aligned under the leadership of Hon. (Chief) Raymond Dabo.