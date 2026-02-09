Kogi Closes Select Markets, Motor Parks for Security Reason,  16 Kidnap Victims Rescued

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government, has announced the temporary closure of select markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District as part of intensified and coordinated security operations aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements operating within the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a press statement, yesterday.

Fanwo explained that the measure was in support of ongoing clearance operations being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and heads of security agencies in Kogi State.

According to the statement, the temporary closure which took effect immediately, was intended to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables, and deny criminal elements and their informants access to food supplies and other forms of support during the security exercise.

The directive affected selected communities across six Local Government Areas of the state.

“In Lokoja Local Government Area, the affected locations include Oshokoshoko Market and Motor Park, as well as Jakura, Ogbagbon, Agbaja, Atsawa, Obajana, Apata, Abugi, Amomi, Ebee, and Budon, where markets and motor parks will remain closed for the duration of the operation.

“In Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, the temporary closure applies to markets and motor parks in Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu, and Agbede Apa Bunu.

“For Yagba West Local Government Area, affected communities include Okoloke, Isanlu Esa, Okunran, Ogbe, Ejiba, Odo Eri, Igbaruku, Iyamerin, Ogga, Omi, Odo Ara, and Oke Ere, where markets and motor parks have also been shut temporarily.

“In Yagba East Local Government Area, the closure covers Irunda Ile, Iyeh Ilotin, Gada, Odogbe, and Ilafin, with all markets and motor parks remaining closed throughout the period of the security operations.

“The directive further affects parts of Kogi Local Government Area, including the Rice Market at Adingere, Koton Karfe, Okpareke, Girinya, the Okro Market at Opanda, and the Perishable Market at Edeha.

“In Mopamuro Local Government Area, markets and motor parks in Otafun Amuro, Oroke Amuro, Takete Ide Amuro, Okeagi, Illai, Ilemo, and Ijagbe are also included in the temporary shutdown.”

The state government emphasised that the action was strictly temporary and would be lifted immediately after the successful conclusion of the security operations.