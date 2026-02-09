FG Distributes Post-harvest Equipment to Farmers to Cut Waste, Boost Rural Jobs, Others



James Emejo in Abuja



Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has flagged-off the distribution of processing and post-harvest equipment to farmers and agribusiness groups in Nasarawa State.

Kyari said the equipment aimed to support enterprise growth, deepen market participation, and expand opportunities for rural employment under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).



The minister, who was on a 2-day working visit to the state, said the intervention will add value, reduce post-harvest losses, empower women and youth farmers, as well as encourage competitiveness and boost productivity.

Kyari stated that the programme, implemented with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), aimed to address structural constraints in the rice and cassava value chains through integrated investments in production, aggregation, processing, infrastructure, market access, and institutional strengthening as well as align with the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).



The minister underscored the programme’s commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s drive towards agricultural transformation, stressing that “agriculture must deliver results—food for our people, jobs for our youth, income for our farmers, and stability for our nation”.



He said, “Under Mr. President’s leadership, agriculture is being transformed into a modern, market-oriented and private-sector-driven enterprise, with Nasarawa State leading the way.”

He further described the Nasarawa Agro-Commodity Company (NASACCO) and the One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC) as key initiatives strengthening the investment climate in the state.



He applauded the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule for his commitment to large-scale cultivation, noting the state’s efforts to boost domestic food supply, stabilise prices, conserve foreign exchange, and create jobs.

Kyari pointed to visible results of federal-state partnership, including functional aggregation centers, modern processing facilities, and strengthened producer organizations.



In a statement issued by the ministry’s Head, information Department, Mr. Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister said, “These interventions are creating jobs, stabilizing rural incomes, and strengthening Nasarawa State’s contribution to national food security.”



In his remarks, the governor affirmed that the state government had aligned its agricultural programmes with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president to further boost economic diversification and wealth creation for farmers.

He noted that the reforms in the agriculture sector would empower youth and women farmers in the state and ensure an increase in production and locally generated revenue.