Wike Warns STDD Coordinator Risks Sack Over Abuja Refuse Dumps

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to terminate the appointment of the Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, by Monday if the mountain of refuse littering the road sides of Orozo, Apo and Karshi are not cleared.

He issued the warning yesterday during the inspection of ongoing projects in some of the FCT satellite towns.

Many communities in the FCT appear to be overtaken by refuse despite the fact that some waste evacuators under the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) had been engaged in the management of refuse in the territory.

Wike said, “In fact, you have taken it away from my mouth. I was about to warn the coordinator of STDD, that by Monday, if I see that refuse, I will not look at it, I will terminate his appointment. I thank God you asked it because I was about to call him privately, but let the public hear, it’s unacceptable to us.

“If I see that refuse from Orozo down to Apo-Karshi by Monday or Tuesday, your job will be terminated. Whatever you can do, make sure this is handled. Look at this, it is very embarrassing. Those places are no longer villages, development has taken over the whole area. Nobody will accept that.”

The minister inspected projects at Karu, Karshi and Bwari Kubwa axis.

He described the Bwari-Kubwa Road and Gbazango-Kubwa Road as major infrastructure developments that will lift the economic activities of those areas.

Wike said the Bwari–Kubwa Road, a 16–17 kilometre stretch is expected to significantly ease traffic flow and stimulate commerce along the axis.

“It’s a critical structural development that will boost economic activity in communities between Bwari and Kubwa,” he said.

He noted that the Bwari–Kubwa Road is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, as well as other key infrastructure projects across the Satellite Towns are expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

He also directed the National Commission for Civic Awareness to ensure landscaping and environmental improvements in Karshi and adjoining communities are completed within the year, stressing that development must be holistic.