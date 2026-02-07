Nollywood Movie Slate, Potpourri of Anticipated Releases

Ferdinard Ekechukwu

The slate of upcoming Nollywood releases promises a mix of genres that reflect evolving Nigerian cinema trends. From heartfelt dramas to groundbreaking thrillers, these films highlight the industry’s push toward diverse storytelling and higher production values. These releases, spanning January through March, include everything from romantic tales to innovative genre pieces. Audiences can expect stories that resonate on personal levels, drawing from real-life inspirations and featuring stars who have built loyal followings over years of consistent work.

Alive Till Dawn

One standout in January is Alive Till Dawn, a zombie thriller that marks a bold step for Nollywood into horror territory.

This film follows a police officer trapped in a building with prisoners and civilians during a sudden zombie outbreak in Abuja. Uzor Arukwe stars as the lead, bringing his producer debut to life through Dark Horse Studios. Early teasers show gritty visuals, while delivering authentic scares.

Everything Is New Again

Everything Is New Again, an age-gap romantic drama produced by Inkblot Productions and distributed by FilmOne. This story explores the complexities of love between partners from different generations, highlighting societal pressures and personal growth. The cast includes rising talents who bring nuance to their roles, ensuring relatable portrayals. Behind-the-scenes details reveal extensive location shoots in upscale neighborhoods, capturing the vibrancy of Nigerian city life.

To Adaego With Love

Adaego With Love arrives on February 6 as a period piece set in 1975. This historical romance won accolades at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), praising its authentic recreation of post-civil war Nigeria. The plot centers on a young couple’s love story amid economic hardships and cultural shifts, drawing from real historical events, like the oil boom era.

Love & New Notes

On February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Love & New Notes hits theaters with Timini Egbuson in the lead. Egbuson plays a charismatic figure navigating love and ambition, supported by a stellar cast including Sophie Alakija. This romantic drama unfolds against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 1984 currency change, where characters seize opportunities for new beginnings amid national upheaval.

Mothers of Chibok

Mothers of Chibok on February 27, a documentary by Kachi Benson that revisits the 2014 schoolgirl abduction in Borno State, closes the month. This film combines interviews with survivors, parents, and activists, offering a poignant look at resilience and ongoing advocacy. Its emotional depth makes it essential viewing, reminding audiences of unresolved issues while celebrating strength.

A Fisherwoman’s Dream

March brings A Fisherwoman’s Dream on March 6, a faith-based drama directed by Laju Iren. The story follows a woman’s journey through hardship to fulfillment, featuring the acting debut of media personality Chude Jideonwo. Iren, known for inspirational tales, infuses the script with biblical references and real-life testimonies from coastal communities. Filmed in riverine areas, the movie captures stunning natural scenery, enhancing its message of hope.

Evi

Evi on March 27, a musical produced by Judith Audu and directed by Uyoyou Adia. This Nollywood entry blends original songs with a narrative about dreams and identity. The soundtrack features compositions by Nigerian artists, with choreography that incorporates traditional dances. Audu’s production emphasizes inclusivity, casting diverse talents to reflect Nigeria’s multicultural fabric.

This year’s releases promise excitement; from Alive Till Dawn’s thrills to Love & New Notes’ romance, Nollywood evolves while staying rooted in Nigerian stories. As audiences flock to cinemas, these films will shape conversations and inspire future creators, blending entertainment with cultural insight.