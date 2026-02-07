Nigeria–UK Deepen Defence Cooperation to Mitigate Evolving Security Challenges

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have reinforced their long-standing defence partnership as part of a strategic push to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to address evolving security threats through sustained international collaboration.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, stated this while receiving the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He commended the UK for its consistent support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), particularly in the areas of Professional Military Education, specialised training and operational capacity development.

According to the CDS, such cooperation remains central to Nigeria’s broader objective of enhancing both national and regional security.

He reaffirmed the AFN’s commitment to continuous professional development and stressed the need to further expand mutually beneficial bilateral defence relations.

General Oluyede expressed confidence that deeper collaboration with the UK—especially in intelligence sharing and emerging security domains—would significantly improve operational effectiveness in line with contemporary security realities.

In his remarks, Dr. Montgomery congratulated the CDS on his distinguished service and acknowledged the steady progress recorded in defence cooperation between both countries.

He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Nigeria, noting that both nations share a responsibility to promote regional stability, confront emerging security challenges and build sustainable military capacity.

He described the partnership as forward-looking and mutually beneficial.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the high-level engagement focused on enhancing operational and strategic cooperation between the AFN and the UK in response to dynamic regional and global security threats.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has condemned the recent terrorist attacks on Woro and neighbouring communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

General Uba expressed profound shock over the loss of innocent lives and extended the AFN’s condolences to affected families and communities.

He praised the resilience and courage displayed by the people of Woro and surrounding areas, noting their refusal to succumb to intimidation or abandon their way of life despite repeated threats.

According to him, terrorists had earlier sought to conduct indoctrination activities in the community, a request firmly rejected by residents.

Following this, troops were deployed to the area for sustained patrols and surveillance.

However, the attackers later returned weeks after to carry out the deadly assault.

The DHQ urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their constitutional values and resist all forms of ideological indoctrination by violent extremist groups.

It called for unity across ethnic, religious and regional lines, stressing that national cohesion and resilience remain the strongest defence against terrorism.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding all citizens, the DHQ assured that military efforts, in collaboration with other security agencies, would be intensified to track down and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack and all terrorist elements across the country.