inDrive Celebrates Nigerian Drivers

inDrive, a global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, hosted the drivers on its platform at an appreciation event held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Fame Lagos, Mayfair Hall, Purple Mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The event, designed to celebrate and recognise the dedication, professionalism, and everyday impact of drivers on its platform across Nigeria, brought together 50 platinum drivers in an interactive, relaxed, and enjoyable atmosphere that reflected inDrive’s people-first culture.

Beyond the exciting games, informal conversations, keynote remarks, and driver testimonials, which created a space for connection, laughter, and shared experiences, the company announced the launch of a learning platform, inDrive academy, to enhance the driver experience by providing the support required for their growth and professionalism. Top-performing drivers were recognised for their consistency, service quality, and commitment, reinforcing inDrive’s approach of treating drivers as valued partners.

Speaking on the significance of the gathering, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Oladimeji Timothy, said the appreciation event forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, respectful, and trusted driver community across Nigeria, anchored on fairness, partnership, and shared success.

Timothy noted that part of the reason for organising the event is to elevate drivers’ experiences by introducing the inDrive Drivers Academy, which would bring value to them.

He stated that the academy has been designed to develop drivers’ professionalism, as this will help them match their practical skills with their theoretical knowledge.

He outlined the modules drivers would need to complete to be professionally certified, including vehicle condition, identity and verification, fair transparency, safe driving, respect boundaries, and conflict management and resolution.

He added that the event reflects inDrive’s respect for drivers and the critical role they play in everyday mobility, as the company continues to create meaningful touchpoints that strengthen trust and community.

“Our drivers show up every day to keep people moving, navigate challenges on the road, and serve their communities with professionalism. This event was our way of saying thank you and recognising the impact they make, not just on our platform, but in the lives of the people they serve,” he said.

One of the drivers, George Uwem, who attended the celebration, commended inDrive for using the occasion to recognise them and for offering a platform to help improve driver service to customers and passengers.

“We are really grateful for what inDrive has done to appreciate our contribution. We are also delighted that they are constantly coming up with initiatives to support us and improve our earnings. The forthcoming academy, no doubt, will equip us in delivering a better riding experience to our passengers,” Uwem said.