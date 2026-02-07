Diversification Fuels ABC Transport’s 121% Profit Growth, Turnover Hits N16.31bn 

Bennett Oghifo

Nigeria’s foremost road transport company, ABC Transport Plc, has released the Group’s unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2025, recording a consolidated gross profit of N1.4BN against N634m recorded in 2024.

This represents a remarkable growth of 121 percent. Turnover grew from N12.61b in 2024 to N16.31b in 2025 representing an increase of 29 percent. Profit after tax had a quantum leap of 46 percent from N592.53m in 2024 to N863.7m in 2025.

A further glance into the operating results showed that all the operating segments contributed positively to the significant growth in all performance indices, recorded in 2025.

Probing into the facts behind the figures, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Jude Nneji, revealed that the improvement in performance was driven by diversification and resilience across all operating segments.

According to Nneji, “Our strategy is to carry a portfolio of businesses within the Road Transport and Logistics industry, which though complementary to some extent, are largely unique in terms of influence of environmental factors.

“This has made us more resilient and increased our capacity to manage the impact of operating headwinds and other externalities.”

ABC Transport business portfolio has a haulage business that provides dedicated services to Lafarge Africa Plc engaged in cement production; and a logistics segment operated under ABC Cargo Express limited that provides cargo, courier, warehousing and other allied services to both blue-chip manufacturing companies and the general public.

Also part of the ABC Transport business portfolio is the Travel Operations which provides passenger services within Nigeria and the West African Coast.

Other key business segments of the Group are City Transit Inn, a budget hotel of 114 rooms in Abuja, a Manufacturing/Trading arm operated under Transit Support Services Limited, and the Driver Training Academy, which in addition to being a strategic platform for resourcing the Group’s need for well trained drivers, provides training services to the general public.

On the plans for 2026 and beyond, the management revealed, that while staying focused on all fronts of the Group’s business, plans are ongoing for further expansion in cargo and courier logistics, as branch networks and fulfillment centres are expanded across Nigeria, and connected through a renewed fleet programme.

ABC Transport is the most diversified transport operator covering Haulage, Passenger operations, Cargo logistics and Hospitality.

It is also the only transport company quoted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) currently.