Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den, Arrest Six in Edo

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Edo State Police Command said yesterday its operatives arrested six suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday, during a raid within the Agbede Forest in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the operation was launched following a intelligence breakthrough provided by a kidnapped victim, who was able to identify the forest camp where he had been held captive.

“Acting decisively on this lead, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, personally led a formidable joint team comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC), and local hunters into the heart of the forest under the cover of darkness.

“Demonstrating precision and determination, the joint team drove for approximately three hours until the end of the last accessible motorable road.

“From that point, the operatives advanced on foot, navigating dense forest paths and crossing three locally constructed wooden bridges to reach the identified camp.

“The silent advance, which lasted close to two additional hours, ensured tactical surprise and prevented any compromise of the mission,” a statement by ASP Eno Ekoedem, spokesperson for the command said.

She said the operation which took place about 3:45 a.m., was well-coordinated encirclement, effectively cutting off all escape routes.

“A thorough sweep of the camp resulted in the arrest of six suspects identified as: Mikel Gendaga ‘M’, aged 41 years, from Benue State; Yusuf Abubakar ‘M’, aged 34 years, from Kano State; Isyaka Abraham ‘M’, aged 30 years, from Kogi State; Isyaka Abubakar ‘M’, aged 37 years, from Kano State; Mohammed Sumo ‘M’, aged 20 years, from Kano State; and Mohammed Abubakar ‘M’, aged 25 years, from Kano State,” she disclosed.

The suspects are currently being profiled and subjected to intensive investigation by officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin City, for diligent prosecution.

Describing the operation as a clear message to criminal elements, the Commissioner of Police commended the courage, discipline, and seamless inter-agency collaboration displayed by all personnel involved.

He reaffirmed the command’s determination to take the fight against organised crime to the abode of suspected criminals at their most remote locations and warned that Edo State forests will no longer serve as safe havens for criminals.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring citizens that sustained intelligence-led operations will remain a key strategy in securing lives and property across the state.