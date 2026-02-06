Marwa Charges Nigerian Youths on Skills Acquisition, Warns Against Drug Abuse

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has urged Nigerian youths to prioritise skills acquisition and empowerment opportunities as a strategic defence against drug abuse, unemployment and other social vices threatening national stability.

Marwa gave the charge in Abuja on Thursday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the launch of a youth empowerment and skills acquisition programme organised by Grassroots Bridge Builders, a non-governmental organisation.

He described the initiative as a critical intervention that supports the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on youth empowerment, job creation, social inclusion and crime prevention.

According to him, equipping young Nigerians with practical and employable skills is a sustainable approach to addressing poverty, drug dependency and insecurity.

The NDLEA boss commended Grassroots Bridge Builders for its plan to train and empower 10,000 youths, noting that such efforts go beyond charity to serve as long-term investments in national development.

He stressed that empowering young people strengthens their resilience, builds character and reduces their vulnerability to drug abuse and criminal activities.

Marwa emphasised the fight against drug abuse cannot be left to government alone, calling for stronger collaboration among non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, faith-based institutions, community leaders and the private sector.

He encouraged stakeholders to partner NDLEA in developing community-driven programmes that provide young people with skills, dignity and a sense of purpose.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Marwa described Nigerian youths as a vital asset to the country’s future rather than a burden to be managed.

He urged them to take advantage of empowerment initiatives, reject drug use and invest in their talents to contribute meaningfully to national growth.

He reaffirmed NDLEA’s commitment to supporting credible, non-partisan initiatives that promote youth development, skills acquisition and drug-free communities, describing youth empowerment as the most sustainable pathway to securing Nigeria’s future.