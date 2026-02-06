Julia Kleber: Nigeria’s Tourism Potential Huge, Untapped

• Seeks to restore country on global map

James Emejo in Abuja





Chief Executive, Kleber Group, Julia Kleber, yesterday declared that Nigeria’s tourism potential remained enormous, and yet untapped.

Kleber said even though the tourism remained an industry that connects other sectors of the economy, helping to shore up global image, “Nigeria remains largely unknown to the international community”

She spoke at a media briefing in Abuja, revealing the group’s commitment to promote the country’s tourism and cultural assets to the global community.

She also said Africa in general remained unexplored when it comes to tourism development, yet it has huge potential to create jobs, employment, and income for the economy.

Kleber said, “The image of Nigeria is something we can work on—by promoting it strongly and educating the international market on what Nigeria is truly about. When you look at the different provinces, cultures, arts, music, and heritage, these are stories that need to be told to the international world.

She stated, “At the moment, Nigeria is a powerhouse on the continent, but few people truly know what it is all about. Tourism development creates demand for travelers, and that demand also attracts investors.

“We need to build investor relations to support product development. Products need to be developed, demand needs to be generated, and we have strong connections within international tourism development.”

She told THISDAY, “We must identify which products we want to develop, which areas to focus on, and how to make it all happen. This requires a strategic plan to ensure that in the coming years, we see real growth in Nigeria’s tourism sector. Alongside this, capacity building is critical.

“People need to be trained to receive international tourists. This includes educating the hospitality sector, which will naturally grow as demand increases. Jobs can be created, and people can learn how to meet international standards—understanding tourists’ expectations, different market needs, and cultural peculiarities.

“Our goal is to put Nigeria on the international tourism map and make it a key destination on the continent and globally. Nigeria should become a new, hot, and trendy tourism destination, helping to build the future of the country through this industry.”

She further discussed the group’s strategy to reposition the industry and evolve an authentic and sustainable tourism.

The Kleber Group CEO said, “Nigeria does not need to imitate anything; everything is already here. What is needed is integration across industries.

“This will generate significant income and attract direct investment into tourism products that need to be developed. As traveler demand rises and Nigeria’s image improves globally, this will naturally attract investors.

“We aim to build conferences here—tourism summits, investment forums, and infrastructure summits. Through this, other sectors of the economy will also benefit. A tourist drinks coffee in the morning, flies in on an aircraft, visits restaurants, uses transportation, and consumes local agricultural products. Tourism integrates all these sectors.”

She also shared some of its success stories, helping countries to revive their moribund tourism sectors.

Kleber said, “We have worked with many destinations, including the South African Tourism Board for over 20 years, helping to build a positive image and focusing particularly on the German-speaking markets. Before COVID, South Africa was receiving over 500,000 tourists annually from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria—key European markets. The UK, the US, and Asia are also important markets.

“We helped change perceptions of South Africa from a destination seen as insecure to a positive and attractive tourism destination. We also worked with Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, Sierra Leone, and others.

“In the private sector, we worked for 10 years with Ethiopian Airlines to build its brand in Europe, addressing stereotypes and showing what the airline truly represents. We also worked with South African Airways and ministries across different countries.”

She said, “In Angola, a country that had barely tapped into tourism, we helped position it as a destination by hosting major global tourism events, bringing investor conferences, developing products, and training local stakeholders. This included working with guides, destination management companies, and ensuring service quality met international expectations.

“Competition is high across the continent, but this should not discourage Nigeria. Travelers are increasingly seeking authentic experiences, new destinations, and places they have not already seen repeatedly online. Nigeria has exactly what they are looking for.”

“Recently, Angola announced a direct investment of $450 million into tourism infrastructure, recognizing tourism as a critical economic sector. This shows what is possible when leadership understands the potential.

“So the question is: why is Nigeria not yet fully on the tourism map? We need to start now. Many countries are already moving quickly, and Nigeria must find its voice.”

Kleber added that the group had extensive discussions with key stakeholders on how to move in and revive the country’s tourism endowments, moving forward.