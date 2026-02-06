Green Africa Acquires Second Aircraft, Expands Asset Financing Partnership

Green Africa has announced the acquisition of its second owned aircraft. The incoming aircraft, an ATR 72-600 with manufacturer’s serial number 1064 and registration mark 5N-GAC, will help Green Africa increase capacity on its existing routes across the country.

The aircraft is expected to enter into service shortly after customary regulatory approvals. As with the carrier’s first aircraft acquisition, Access Bank, one of the largest financial institutions on the continent, provided the naira debt facility to partly fund this strategic fleet expansion.

Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said: “We are delighted to welcome our second owned aircraft (5N-GAC) to the fleet. The addition of 5N-GAC will help strengthen a sustainable foundation for Green Africa to grow and deliver on its promise to provide safe, reliable, and affordable air travel to a broader group of customers in the country and across the continent at scale.”

Managing Director / CEO of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna commented: “At Access Bank, we are committed to empowering businesses that drive economic progress and create long-term value for society. Our partnership with Green Africa reflects our confidence in visionary enterprises that are transforming critical sectors of the economy.”