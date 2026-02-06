FY25: Aradel Holdings Grows Profit by 55% to N401.2bn

Kayode Tokede

Aradel Holdings Plc, has reported full year unaudited December 31, 2025 result and accounts with N401.2 billion profit after tax, about 55 per cent increase over N259.1 billion reported in 2024 full year result and accounts.

Nigeria’s leading integrated energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also declared N463.7 billion profit before tax in 2025, representing an increase of 46 per cent when compared to N316.8 billion reported in 2024.

The increase in profit underpinned the company’s disciplined Merger & Acquisition execution and long term value creation.

The group said it delivered continued revenue and profitability growth, reflecting sustained momentum across all business segments.

Aradel Holdings announced strong top-line growth, with total revenue at about N697.3 billion in 2025, up by 20 per cent from N581.2 billion in 2024.

Commenting on the 2025 performance, the Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings , Mr. Adegbite Falade, in a statement said, “Aradel delivered a strong and resilient performance in 2025, reflecting the quality of our asset base, disciplined execution, and the inherent resilience of our diversified energy portfolio.

“Despite operating in a dynamic environment, we achieved meaningful growth across our upstream, gas, and refining businesses. During the year, we advanced our acquisition-led growth strategy with the completion of two landmark transactions: the acquisition of a 33.3per cent effective equity interest (comprising 12.5 per cent directly by Aradel Energy; and 20.8per cent indirectly through ND Western Limited) in Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, operator of the Renaissance Joint Venture (formerly known as the SPDC Joint Venture), and the purchase of an additional 40per cent equity interest in ND Western Limited.

“The acquisition of the additional interest in ND Western Limited represents a significant milestone for the Group. It is fully aligned with Aradel’s long-term strategy of disciplined portfolio consolidation, asset base expansion, and sustainable value creation, and it further strengthens our strategic position within Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector. The completion of the NDW transaction increases Aradel’s effective interest in ND Western Limited to 81.67per cent and the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited to 53.33per cent.”

