District 9111 Organises Summit, Hosts Visiting Rotary International President

Rotary International District 9111 is set to organize Peace Summit on Saturday, February 14, 2026, between 10 am and 2 pm at Wole Soyinka Cultural Centre, Iganmu, Lagos as part of Rotary International President, Francesco Arrezo’s official visit.

According to Rotary International District 9111 Governor and the Chief host, Rotarian Prince Henry Akinyele the Peace Summit has its theme “ Promoting Peace and Understanding Rotary’s Role in building a harmonious Society”.

Akinyele disclosed, “ The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the special guest of honor; former Federal Minister for Health and past Rotary District Governor, Prince Julius Adeluyi- Adelusi is to deliver the Keynote address.”

In his contribution, the Chairman Peace Institute Committee, Rotarian Tunde Olaniyan revealed that the theme speakers include the visiting Rotary International President, Francesco Arrezo to address “Rotary’s role in promoting peace and understanding”; the Rotary International President-elect, Yinka Babalola to address “Community development: a pathway to peace” and the Vice Chancellor Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Ayodeji Johnson Agboola to speak on “Peace education: a key to building harmonious society.”

Olaniyan added that other speakers are Prof Femi Mimiko, professor of International relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to speak on international leaders role in conflict resolution and peace building; and immediate past District 9111 Governor, Rotarian Dr Wole Kukoyi.