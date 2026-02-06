76 Years After, Court Orders Britain to Pay 21 Murdered Enugu Coal Miners £420m

• Directs FG to engage UK government within 60 days

•Counsel to applicants describe judgement as historic

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Enugu





Seventy-six years after the killing of 21 coal miners in Enugu during the colonial era, a Nigerian court has ordered the United Kingdom to pay £420 million in compensation, marking one of the most significant legal acknowledgements of colonial-era violence against Nigerians.

The judgment relates to the 1949 Iva Valley coal mine incident, where colonial police opened fire on unarmed miners protesting poor wages and working conditions. The court held that the killings were unlawful and that British colonial authorities bore direct responsibility for the actions that led to the deaths.

Justice Anthony Onovo of the Enugu High Court, ordered the British Government to pay £20 million each to the families of the 21 coal miners killed in the South-eastern state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported yesterday.

The miners were protesting harsh working conditions, before adopting a “go-slow” protest method and occupied the mine to prevent management from locking them out. This led the British superintendent to shoot and kill 21 as well as injuring 51 others.

NAN named the victims: Sunday Anyasodo, Ani Oha, Andrew J. Obiekwe Okonkwo, Augustine Chiwetalu, Onoh Ugwu, Ngwu Offor, Ndunguba Eze, Okafor Agu, Livinus Ukachunwa, Jonathan Agu Ozoani, Moses Ikegbu Okoloha and Chukwu Ugwu.

They also include, Thomas Chukwu, Simon Nwachukwu, Agu Alo, Ogbonnia Ani Chima, Nnaji Nwachukwu, William Nwaku, James Onoh Ekeowa, Felix Nnaji, and Ani Nwaekwe.

The suit, NO: E/909/2024 was brought by Human Rights Activist, Mazi Greg Onoh, who sought an acknowledgment of liability, a formal apology from the British Government, and comprehensive compensation for the loss of their loved ones.

The respondents were the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs as first respondent, British Government as second, while the federal government was the third respondent.

Others were the Attorney-General of the Federation and Head of Commonwealth, Government of the United Kingdom as 4th and 5th respondents respectively. NAN reported that no counsel represented the 1st, 2nd , 5th and 6th respondents.

Delivering the judgment, Onovo described the massacre as unlawful and an extrajudicial violation of the right to life, holding the British colonial administration liable and ordering substantial compensation, formal apologies, and diplomatic action.

According to him, the British government must be held accountable and must make reparations to the families of the 21 coal miners.

Onovo said: “These defenseless coal miners were asking for improved work conditions, they were not embarking on any violent action against the authorities, but yet were shot and killed.

”The 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th respondents should pay £20 million per victim, totaling £420 million, payable by the British government as effective remedy and compensation for the violations of the right to life. They will also pay post-judgment interest at 10 per cent annum until fully paid while claims for pre-judgment interest and exemplary damages is hereby refused.”

He said that unreserved written apologies to the families via their counsel should be published in Nigeria’s Daily Sun, Daily Independent, and The Punch, plus three major national newspapers in the United Kingdom, recognising the historical injustice.

This, he said, must show proof of publication filed in court within 60 days, ordering that the monetary awards would be satisfied within 90 days from the date of judgment.

The judge added that the Federal Government of Nigeria and Attorney-General had a constitutional duty under Sections 19(d) and 150(1) to pursue redress, and their prolonged inaction was held to constitute a dereliction of constitutional duty.

Onovo added that the Nigerian government must initiate and pursue diplomatic engagement with the British side within 60 days to seek justice, effective remedies, and reparations.

He, however, dismissed a preliminary objection based on sovereign immunity and affirmed its jurisdiction, stressing that grave historical injustices remained justiciable under Nigeria’s constitution.

“The argument by the representative of the federal government that Nigeria was still under colonial rule when the killing was committed is hereby struck out,” Onovo held.

Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to the applicants, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), and P.N Agazie, described it as a historic judgement and indication that governments anywhere in the world should not tolerate abuses and violations of any form, torture and taking of human lives without provocation.

According to them, the judgment drew persuasive parallels with international precedents, including the United Kingdom’s Mau Mau settlement, underscoring the continuing obligation to provide redress for serious human rights abuses.

“This ruling represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of historical accountability and justice for colonial-era violations, affirming that the right to life transcends time, borders, and changes in sovereignty,” Akinseye-George stated.