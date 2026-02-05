Zulum Receives Seven Ambassadors, UN Officials on Humanitarian Visit to Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has received ambassadors from seven countries alongside senior United Nations and federal government officials during a high-level humanitarian visit to Maiduguri.

The visiting diplomats represented India, Egypt, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia and Qatar. They were accompanied by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bernard Doro.

The visit was organised to give the international partners an opportunity to directly assess the humanitarian situation in Borno State and observe ongoing recovery and development efforts following years of conflict.

During the visit on Tuesday, the delegation was taken on a tour of key projects implemented by the Zulum administration in the areas of education, healthcare and human capital development. The tour was led by the acting governor of the state, Umar Usman Kadafur.

Addressing journalists after the tour, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator praised Governor Zulum for what he described as visible and impactful infrastructure development across the state.

He noted the projects showcased a different narrative from the usual focus on security challenges in the region.

According to Fall, initiatives in education, vocational skills training, girl-child education and malnutrition treatment demonstrate deliberate efforts to improve the lives of residents and address the underlying causes of the humanitarian crisis.

He stressed that sustained investment in education remains critical to long-term peace and development in the state.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded in Borno despite more than a decade of conflict.

He commended the governor’s leadership, describing the facilities visited as practical tools for empowering residents and lifting them out of poverty.

The minister added that the vocational centres, comprehensive schools and other social infrastructure reflect a strong commitment to recovery, resilience and inclusive development in the state.