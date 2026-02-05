South Korea Commends FG over Growth of Nigeria’s Digital Future

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The South Korea government has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for shaping Nigeria’s digital future through the Devs in Government Digital Programme. The Senior Deputy Country Director, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Nigeria Office, Mr. Ki-Hyun Baik, stated this during the first Devs in Government meeting in 2026, which held in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Preparing Public Servants for the Digital Era’.

Baik, who spoke to journalists on the sideline, said: “I just had a meeting with the minister, and I remembered how he mentioned and actually accentuated the importance of Devs in government, for shaping the future of Nigeria in the digital sector.”

Speaking during the programme, he said the programme remained a core component of KOICA’s broader E-Governance project in Nigeria.

“This training is a core component of KOICA’s broader e-Government project, which is designed to systematically strengthen the capacity of government officials to plan, implement, and manage digital government systems across Nigeria,” Baik added. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Nadungu Gagare who was represented at the event by the Director ICT in the ministry Folashade Olojede said: “We are starting this year with a very clear intention to move beyond simply talking about technology to start mastering the framework to make technology work for the people of Nigeria.”