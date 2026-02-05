  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

France Deepens Defence Ties with Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

France has reiterated its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Nigeria, underscoring the shared responsibility of both nations in promoting regional stability, countering emerging threats, and building sustainable military capacity.

The pledge was made yesterday by the French Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Stéphane Useo, during a bilateral meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Colonel Useo described the partnership as mutually beneficial, enhancing the defence capabilities and professional standards of both countries.

He also highlighted the resilience and dedication of the Nigerian Army in addressing emerging security challenges.

Particular commendation was given to the Army’s successful recovery operations in the Republic of Benin.

The French officer further advocated for expanded access to strategic professional military courses, especially in the fields of Public Relations and Aviation.

