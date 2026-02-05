AbdulRazaq: Terrorists’ Attacks Claimed 75 for Refus-ing to Give in to Strange Doctrines

• 70 given mass burial in Kaiama council as survivors recount ordeal

•Saraki seeks military intervention to halt the escalat-ing violence

• Senate demands immediate citing of military barracks, 35 killed in Katsina, over 16 in Be-nue market attack

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, George Okoh in Makurdi, Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said about 75 people were reportedly massacred in Tuesday’s attack by suspected terrorists at Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

AbdulRazaq said President Bola Tinubu had set up a security taskforce, named “Operation Shield Savannah,” to ensure safety and protection of the people of the area. The governor stated this last night when he paid a sympathy visit to Emir of Kaiama, His Royal Highness, Dr. Muazu Omar, and the families of those affected by the incident.

AbdulRazaq, who was accompanied by personnel of some security agencies in the state, described the incident as unfortunate.

He commiserated with the emirate and families of those affected by the attack.

He said the state government would intensify efforts to ensure the protection of life and property in the state.

Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Danladi, disclosed that 70 victims were buried in a mass grave yesterday afternoon at Woro community. Danladi stated this in Woro, when he visited the affected communities.

One of the survivors and head of Woro Village, Alhaji Umar Tanko, said he was not at home when the bandits arrived.

Speaking in an angry tone, Tanko said the bandits killed his daughter and two sons, and abducted his second wife with two other persons.

He stated, “I was away at my shop, where I sell goods, when the army of bandits arrived my residence on Tuesday evening. My daughter and two sons were shot dead, while my second wife and two others were abducted.”

Another survivor, Razaq Abdulazeez, who said his house was at the outskirts of town, stated that he was returning home late in the afternoon when he saw people running towards the outskirts of town

Abdulazeez stated, “I was returning home from work when saw many people running towards my area. I asked what happened and was told that they were running to escape the wrath of bandits who came to attack the community.

“I increased my speed to my house, packed my family members, and we escaped to the far bush in the outskirts of town. Many people, who couldn’t run out of town, escaped to the top of trees to avoid bandits’ attacks.”

Soldiers, Forest Guards Take Over in Kwara

Following Tuesday’s attacks at Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State, soldiers and forests guards had, reportedly, taken over the communities to check further attacks in the area.

The death toll in the affected communities had reportedly risen to over 40. Some members of the affected communities, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development.

One of them said, “Let me tell you that as of this morning, the casualties are over 40 persons as we speak, and soldiers and forest guards have taken over the two communities.

“It is such a very sad development at a time we thought we were having peace from bandits’ attacks of the past.”

Bandits, in a renewed onslaught, attacked Woro and Nuku on Tuesday evening.

Many families, THISDAY gathered, lost their loved ones in the attacks, while several houses were burnt by the criminals.

Sources close to the two communities said the bandits from neighbouring villages in Niger State had come to preach to residents of the two communities to jettison the Nigeria constitution and embrace Qur’an.

It was further gathered that the bandits had been going around Niger villages preaching the same message, before they infiltrated the affected communities in Kaima Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that during the sermons by the bandits, there were dissenting voices, which infuriated the bandits, prompting them to open fire on the people.

One survivor, who did not want to be named, said, “The angry bandits opened fire indiscriminately on the congregation and no fewer than 40 persons from the two communities died. A few of them escaped.

“They should be preparing mass burial for them as we speak.”

The state government, in an earlier statement by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, before the governor’s visit to the affected communities, said the governor was saddened by the cowardly attack on civilians in Woro and Nuku communities.

The statement said, “The governor condemns the attack, which he says is a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded.

“Governor AbdulRazaq says the attack was apparently to distract the security forces, who have successfully hunted down several terrorist and kidnapping gangs across many parts of the state.

“The governor expresses heartfelt condolences to Woro and Nuku communities on the sad incident, especially the families affected in the Tuesday attack.”

Saraki Seeks Military Intervention in Kwara State After Alleged Killing of 100

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Saraki, described the alleged killing of more than 100 people in Kaiama Local Government Area as a national disaster, and called for urgent and decisive federal intervention to halt the escalating violence in the state.

In a statement, Saraki said the security situation in parts of Kwara State, particularly the northern and southern senatorial districts, had overwhelmed the capacity of the state government and now required direct action from the federal government.

He urged Tinubu to immediately deploy troops from 2 Mechanised Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan to the affected areas.

According to him, a permanent military base should be established in the troubled districts to stem the tide of killings and destruction of property.

Saraki also called for enhanced collaboration among security agencies and a strong, coordinated security presence across the state to deter armed groups.

He warned that insurgents fleeing intensified military operations in other parts of the North-central zone should not be allowed to turn Kwara State into a haven.

Describing Kwara as a strategically important state, Saraki said its central location, role as a link between the north and South-west, and its international border with the Republic of Benin made it critical to national security.

He expressed sympathy to the affected communities, particularly families who lost loved ones in the attacks, and prayed for comfort for the bereaved and quick recovery for those injured.

The former senate president cautioned against limiting responses to the incident to mere statements, stressing the need for concrete action to prevent a recurrence.

He said while the federal government must take the lead in restoring security, the state government and local councils also had a responsibility to play their part.

Speaker, Senator, PDP Task Security Agencies to Intensify Efforts

Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, yesterday, urged security agencies in the country to put in more effort to address the insurgency in the state and reduce the incessant killing of innocent residents.

Danladi-Salihu made the appeal in a statement in Ilorin, against the backdrop of recent massacre of residents of Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama local government council.

He stated, “I am calling for intensified military action against the perpetrators. Furthermore, I urge our communities to cooperate fully with security agencies to bring an end to these killings once and for all.”

The speaker condemned the violence, calling for an immediate escalation of military operations along the axis bordering Niger State to flush out the criminal elements.

He stated that as military pressure increased across various parts of the state, “elements of destabilisation” might attempt to divert attention or seek refuge in new areas.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of life and property in Kwara State.

The senator for Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, also called for more troops to be be deployed to the affected communities to check the activities of terrorists.

In a press release personally signed, Mustapha said he received the “distressing news of the tragic attacks on innocent civilians” with deep sadness.

He described the incident as a senseless act that underscored the urgent need for unity, vigilance, and stronger community cooperation in tackling insecurity.

The senator urged residents of the affected areas and the entire state to remain calm, support security agencies, and promptly report suspicious movements to help safeguard their communities.

He also commended the state government for its swift response and proactive steps to protect citizens, just as he appreciated the efforts of security agencies in combating terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements threatening the peace in the state.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the latest attacks.

A statement by the state publicity secretary, Olusegun Adewara, described the attack as a despicable, inhuman, and callous act of wickedness that no human should ever inflict on fellow human beings.

Adewara stated, “This incident is yet another stark reminder that Kwara State requires far more than propaganda, photo-ops and hollow sympathy messages to defeat insurgency and banditry. What the state urgently needs is decisive, practical and people-oriented leadership.

“Let it be clearly stated that Kwara is far from overcoming insecurity and banditry, whether in the northern or southern parts of the state.

“As at press time, citizens are still being kidnapped and villages continue to suffer attacks, despite repeated claims by the government that insurgents are being decimated by ongoing military operations.”

PDP said, “We, therefore, call on the Kwara State government to immediately deploy humanitarian aid, relief materials and medical support to Woro community and other affected victims to help them navigate the trauma and destruction caused by this attack.

“We also call on security agencies, in the interest of justice and public safety, to intensify efforts to track down these criminal elements and ensure they are brought to book for the evil they have unleashed on innocent and defenceless people.”

Troops Uncover, Dismantle ISWAP Prisons, Eliminate Top Commanders, 27 Fighters

Troops of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), uncovered and dismantled three major detention facilities operated by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) within the Timbuktu Triangle of Sambisa Forest, an area spanning parts of Borno and Yobe states.

The operation, carried out during sustained offensive actions in the terrorists’ enclave, also resulted in heavy losses for ISWAP.

Five top commanders—identified as two Qaids and three Munzirs—were eliminated alongside 27 other fighters during intense exchanges with advancing troops.

Several additional terrorists were reported to have sustained severe injuries.

In a statement, Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said preliminary assessments showed that the dismantled detention centres were capable of holding up to 300 captives, underscoring their importance to ISWAP’s operational and coercive structure.

Uba said continued pressure from troops forced the terrorists to abandon the facilities, leading to the escape of more than 70 detainees.

Many of the freed captives later resurfaced in surrounding communities, including Goniri, Buratai and Mandaragirau.

Uba stated, “One of the escapees, Malam Jidda Ba Jidda, a native of Kufi village near Buratai in Biu Local Government Area, who was abducted on 22 December 2025, revealed that he fled during a gun battle between ISWAP fighters and advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle.”

Following the successful clearance of the area, troops demolished the three detention facilities to permanently deny the terrorists any opportunity to reuse or reoccupy them.

The operation was executed without incident, reflecting the resilience, professionalism and combat effectiveness of personnel involved.

Uba stated that the destruction of the detention camps represented more than a tactical success.

He said it significantly weakened ISWAP’s internal enforcement system, disrupted its ability to detain civilians for ransom, and further constrained its freedom of action.

The mass escape of detainees, he added, deprived the group of a major source of funding while potentially providing valuable intelligence to support ongoing military operations.

He described the development as a major breakthrough into areas previously considered beyond the reach of security forces, highlighting the growing effectiveness and sustainability of counter-insurgency efforts in the North-east.

The army spokesman explained that the operation was conducted under Operation Desert Sanity V, following intelligence-led manoeuvres and sustained offensive pressure that compelled terrorist elements to abandon critical infrastructure within their strongholds.

He stated, “The exposure and destruction of these facilities clearly demonstrate that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have penetrated deep into ISWAP’s inner sanctuaries, denying the group both physical space and psychological advantage.”

Senate Demands Military Barracks, APCs for Katsina as 35 are Killed in 24 Hours

Senate, yesterday, sounded a fresh alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Katsina State following coordinated bandit attacks that claimed at least 35 lives within 24 hours.

It demanded urgent military action, improved policing capacity, and immediate humanitarian support for affected communities.

The upper chamber’s resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance arising from the recent ambush of operatives of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force in Bakori Local Government Area, where three policemen were killed, with two others critically injured, in broad daylight.

Leading the debate, the sponsor of the motion, Senator Mohammed Dandutse, described the attacks as brazen and alarming, stating that the frequency and scale of violence have reached an intolerable level.

Dandutse disclosed that as of February 3, about 35 people had been killed in coordinated assaults across several local government areas of the state.

According to him, 24 persons were murdered in Faskari Local Government Area, eight in Dandume, two in Funtua, and one in Kankara, all within a single day, underscoring what he described as a dangerous escalation in bandit activities.

Dandutse warned that the persistent attacks on rural communities were crippling agricultural activities in Katsina, with over 50,000 farmlands, reportedly, abandoned due to fear and insecurity.

He said the development posed a serious threat to food security, livelihoods, and the local economy, given the state’s strategic role in national agricultural production.

He recalled that Governor Dikko Radda had earlier led a delegation of elders from the Funtua Zone to President Bola Tinubu to brief him on the worsening security situation.

During the visit, the president, reportedly, pledged to establish a military barracks in the zone, particularly around Malumfashi, as a decisive step to curb banditry.

The senator expressed concern that criminal gangs had continued to exploit porous corridors linking Katsina with parts of Kaduna and Zamfara states, including forest routes around Machika and Kankara.

Dandutse stressed the urgent need for stronger interstate security coordination and sustained military presence.

He cautioned that failure to act decisively could result in mass displacement of rural populations, the collapse of farming communities, and long-term psychological trauma for women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Contributing to the debate, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside several other lawmakers, commended the military and security agencies for their ongoing efforts.

They insisted that the situation demanded greater force, enhanced surveillance technology, and intelligence-driven operations to dismantle bandit networks.

Many senators described the affected areas as part of Nigeria’s agricultural heartland, rich in food crops and industrial raw materials, such as cotton. They warned that prolonged insecurity there constituted a national economic risk.

Senator Aliyu Wadada cautioned against negotiating with bandits, stating that such engagements often embolden criminal elements rather than delivering lasting peace.

In the end, the senate unanimously resolved to urge Tinubu to immediately implement his pledge to establish a military barracks in the affected Katsina zone.

It also directed the Inspector-General of Police to equip the newly established police squadron in the area with at least three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to strengthen intelligence-led operations, forest combing, cross-border collaboration, and community-based intelligence gathering.

Over 16 killed in Benue Market Attack

More than 16 people were, reportedly, killed following an attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Abande settlement in Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, according to some residents, was carried out on Tuesday afternoon at Abande market while traders and buyers were conducting their businesses.

The marauding herdsmen stormed the market, opened fire on the victims, looted shops, and set parts of the market on fire.

A community leader and former supervisory councillor in Kwande Local Government Area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, said the attackers carted away millions of naira from traders before setting the market on fire.

Akerigba said, “Yesterday was Abande market day. People were buying and selling when the herders attacked. They looted shops, took away large sums of money and later set the market on fire.

“As of 11:55pm, some of the victims’ bodies were conveyed to Jato-Aka by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area.”

He stated that apart from the locals that lost their lives, “a Mobile Police officer, said to be the unit commander on duty at the time of the attack, was also killed”.

Akerigba said several residents were still missing and search for them was ongoing.

Arewa Group Condemns Resurgence of Terrorists Attack in Northern Region

Arewa Discussion Group (ADG) condemned the resurgence of terrorists’ attacks across several states in the northern region of the country.

The group said it was horrified by the recent wave of attacks and abductions plaguing communities in Kwara, Katsina, Kaduna, and other parts of the region.

A statement in Ilorin, signed by ADG spokesperson, Dr. Garba Abari, on behalf of the chairman, Alhaji Maisudan Bello, said, “We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete, effective, and sustainable action against the insecurity in the region

“The devastating attack on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State, where reports indicate over 100 lives were tragically lost, and several houses and sundry property burnt was worrisome.

“We also note with grave concern the continuing incidents in areas like Faskari in Katsina and Kajuru in Kaduna states.

“It is especially shameful and a monumental failure that local governments and communities, which recently entered into a truce with these criminal elements, having been failed by the state, are witnessing such brazen attacks.

“This so-called truce has been exposed as a farce, a naive concession to anarchy that has only emboldened the perpetrators. This approach is not a solution; it is an abdication of responsibility.”

The statement said, “The ADG believes the time for mere condemnation is long past. While we unequivocally condemn these acts of madness, we must now be as creative and decisive as possible in ending this scourge.

“We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete, effective, and sustainable action. Therefore, the ADG reiterates the urgent call made in our previous statements on the subject where we suggested immediate and total overhaul of the security strategy in the region.”

CAS Vows to Sustain Decisive Air Power

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to sustaining decisive air power in the defence of the country.

Aneke made the pledge during the unveiling of the reactivated Super Puma helicopter (NAF 565) at 205 Rotary Wing, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the event highlighted NAF’s renewed operational capabilities and institutional focus.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CAS emphasised that the return of the Super Puma would significantly boost maritime security operations in Lagos, while also reinforcing counterinsurgency and anti-banditry efforts across the country.

Aneke stated, “This occasion is not merely about the return of an aircraft to our fleet, but a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to maintain a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force.”

He stressed that the restoration of legacy platforms was central to strengthening national security.

The statement said the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to translate into tangible capability gains for NAF through strategic acquisitions and the revitalisation of critical assets.

He highlighted the operational significance of the Super Puma, describing it as one of the most versatile rotary-wing platforms in the NAF inventory.

Aneke said, “The Super Puma is a workhorse whose role is second to none in the Nigerian Air Force. Its missions include troop transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and logistics support, and it has already proven invaluable during Operation Hadin Kai and other joint operations.”

Aneke commended the teams responsible for the aircraft’s reactivation, including consultant retired Air Commodore T.A. Badru, Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, and the technicians of 205 Rotary Wing.

He urged personnel operating and maintaining the helicopter to uphold the highest standards of safety and maintenance.

“Let this reflect our strong culture of airmanship, discipline, and pride,” he stated, adding that mission readiness depends on accountability.

He also acknowledged the fiscal support provided by the National Assembly, describing inter-institutional cooperation as vital for sustaining operational momentum.

During a durbar with officers, airmen, and airwomen at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, the CAS reflected on his first 100 days in office, highlighting measurable improvements in operational tempo and aircraft serviceability.

He attributed the gains to enhanced coordination between logistics and operations and revealed that NAF was fast-tracking the induction of advanced combat platforms.

“These state-of-the-art platforms will provide us with unprecedented precision strike capabilities and regional deterrence,” he assured personnel, stating that modernisation remains a top priority.

Aneke also reaffirmed that personnel welfare was inseparable from operational effectiveness.