Sterling Bank Partners Elizade JAC Motors on Vehicle Financing 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Sterling Bank Limited has partnered with Elizade JAC Autoland Limited to make vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable for Nigerians through simplified financing for individuals and businesses.

The partnership is designed to remove common barriers to vehicle purchase by giving customers faster access to funding, simpler eligibility checks, and flexible repayment options. It reflects Sterling Bank’s broader commitment to supporting everyday mobility, economic participation, and quality of life.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, the Vice President, Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, Mr. David Adebayo, said the collaboration supports the Bank’s purpose of enriching lives and aligns with its HEART strategy, which focuses on investments in Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

“At Sterling, our goal is to make life better for our customers in practical ways. Transportation is central to how people live and work every day. We know we cannot deliver all the value customers need by ourselves, but we can do much more through the right partnerships across the transport ecosystem,” he said.

He explained that the new arrangement is structured to make the buying process easier and faster for customers.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, welcomed the partnership and described it as an important step toward widening access to quality vehicles in Nigeria.

“Our vision has always been to make our vehicles more accessible and more affordable to Nigerians. This partnership brings us closer to that goal and opens the door for more people and businesses to own reliable vehicles,” he said.