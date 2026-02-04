Snakebite Death: FCTA to Sanction Hospital Negligent of Approved Clinical Protocols

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has threatened to sanction public and private healthcare facilities found negligent of approved clinical protocols.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, served the warning yesterday in a statement in the wake of the death of Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, who died of neurotoxic complications from a snakebite.

She expressed deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Nwangene, noting the loss of a promising young life is deeply painful and distressing.

“I share in the family’s grief and reaffirm that such medically preventable deaths must be taken seriously, with strengthened measures to prevent recurrence,” Fasawe said.

She said snakebites remain a largely preventable public health emergency, noting that as a rule, all snakebites must be treated as venomous until proven otherwise.

The mandate secretary urged all FCT residents to adopt primary prevention measures, including wearing protective clothing when in farms or tall grass, avoiding dark areas or using flashlights at night, clearing debris around homes, sealing entry points, and never handling snakes.

She added that in the event of a bite, immediate first aid includes staying calm, immobilising the affected limb below heart level, removing constrictive items, gently cleaning the wound, and proceeding immediately to a hospital with antivenom.

She also warned that harmful practises, including cutting or sucking the wound, applying tourniquets, ice, or herbal remedies be avoided.

The FCTA reassured residents that different forms and types of anti-snake venom were widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities.

“Polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored in FCTA owned Abuja Central Medical Stores, and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold-chain integrity, and availability.

“Prompt treatment is critical. While antivenom is most effective when administered early, its use does not guarantee recovery, particularly where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested, underscoring the need for rapid evacuation.

“Hospitals provide antivenom administration, immobilisation (without tourniquets), monitoring for adverse reactions, and supportive care. Tertiary care, including ICU admission, airway management, coagulation monitoring, and blood transfusion services, is available across FCT hospitals,” Fasawe added.

She also assured that the FCTA remains resolute in strengthening emergency systems, enforcing quality healthcare standards, and protecting the lives of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory.