NiMet: N5trn Farmers’ Loss Claim Unsupported by Credible Evidence

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Tuesday refuted reports alleging that Nigerian farmers lost nearly N5 trillion to poor weather forecasts, describing the claims as false, alarmist and unsupported by any credible evidence.

NiMet’s reaction follows publications by a media house titled “Farmers lost N5 trillion to weather forecasts” and an online report by another titled “Farmers lose N5 trillion in 24 months.”

NiMet, in a statement in Abuja by the Acting Head of the Public Relations Unit, Rabiatu Ado, noted the allegations, reportedly attributed to a group known as the Foundation for Peace Professionals, amount to a campaign of calumny and deliberate falsehood aimed at misleading the public and undermining confidence in the nation’s meteorological services.

Ado stated the agency has for more than 140 years, provided credible and accurate weather and climate forecasts that support policy formulation and planning across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

To this end, stressed that the claims that farmers have lost nearly N5 trillion in productive capital due largely to NiMet’s forecasts is not supported by verifiable data, transparent methodology or any independent assessment.

The statement further read in part: “In 2024 and 2025, development partners, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), relevant stakeholders and farmers across the country’s geo-political zones have consistently rated NiMet’s forecasts above the 60 per cent global benchmark, with performance levels exceeding 90.

“Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCPs), early warning alerts and localised agro-advisories have continually empowered farmers to make informed decisions on planting schedules, crop choices, irrigation management and risk reduction.

“These services, it said, are widely disseminated through state governments, agricultural extension services, traditional and digital media platforms, as well as other communication channels.”

NiMet further cited findings from the executive summary of the 2025 Wet Season Agricultural Performance in Nigeria, a collaborative assessment involving major institutions and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

These include the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Federal Department of Agricultural Extension (FDAE), Planning, Policy and Coordination Department (P&PCD), Federal Department of Farm and Animal Husbandry (FDF&A), National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Department of Agricultural Economics, Ahmadu Bello University (DAC-ABU), National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research (NIFFR), Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs), the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD), state ministries of agriculture and livestock development, as well as commodity-based associations.

According to the report, the agricultural sector recorded increased crop yields and livestock production during the period under review. It also found that Nigeria’s agriculture continues to serve as a major source of stability and opportunity, contributing significantly to food security and economic growth.

Specifically, the survey indicated the production of key staples such as rice, maize, cowpea, yam, cassava and groundnut rose above 2024 levels, while food prices declined across all zones of the country, reflecting improved supply conditions and the positive impact of ongoing government and stakeholder interventions.

Reaffirming its mandate, NiMet stated that it remains fully committed to supporting national food security, strengthening climate resilience and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

The Agency said it would not be distracted by sensational narratives and called on stakeholders, civil society organisations and the media to engage responsibly, constructively and factually on issues of national importance.